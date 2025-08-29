KeNHA blames lane indiscipline for Nairobi-Nakuru Highway gridlock

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 29 – The Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA) has advised motorists on the Nairobi Nakuru Highway to use alternative routes after a major traffic jam between Naivasha and Kikopey.

The congestion, which began Thursday night, was worsened by lane indiscipline and heavy traffic from the NYS pass-out parade in Gilgil.

“The Authority regrets to bring it to the attention of the public that from around 2030 hrs yesterday, congestion developed along the Nakuru – Nairobi Highway.”

“Motorists are urged to observe lane discipline and avoid overlapping as it will make it impossible to ease the congestion,” the Agency stated on its X account.

KeNHA recommends the Gilgil – Ol Kalou – Dundori Lanet route for travelers from Gilgil, and the Flyover Njambini – Ol Kalou – Dundori Lanet route for those from Nairobi.

Traffic police are on site to ease the snarl-up.