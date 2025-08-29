Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

KeNHA blames lane indiscipline for Nairobi-Nakuru Highway gridlock

The congestion, which began Thursday night, was worsened by lane indiscipline and heavy traffic from the NYS pass-out parade in Gilgil.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 29 – The Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA) has advised motorists on the Nairobi Nakuru Highway to use alternative routes after a major traffic jam between Naivasha and Kikopey.

The congestion, which began Thursday night, was worsened by lane indiscipline and heavy traffic from the NYS pass-out parade in Gilgil.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The Authority regrets to bring it to the attention of the public that from around 2030 hrs yesterday, congestion developed along the Nakuru – Nairobi Highway.”

“Motorists are urged to observe lane discipline and avoid overlapping as it will make it impossible to ease the congestion,” the Agency stated on its X account.

KeNHA recommends the Gilgil – Ol Kalou – Dundori Lanet route for travelers from Gilgil, and the Flyover Njambini – Ol Kalou – Dundori Lanet route for those from Nairobi.

Traffic police are on site to ease the snarl-up.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

New report urges Kenya, global leaders to act on learning poverty

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 29 – A new literacy paper unveiled at the Education Evidence for Action (EE4A) Conference in Embu has called for urgent...

19 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC summons Bomet Governor Barchok, ex-Bungoma Governor Wangamati, 12 others over graft claims

EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud confirmed that the DPP had granted consent for the prosecution of the high-profile suspects.

21 minutes ago

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

EACC arrests traffic police officers for alleged bribery along Nairobi-Embu Highway

According to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission the arrests followed an undercover operation after receiving reports from members of the public regarding rampant extortion...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Loisaba conservancy welcomes Southern White Rhinos in support of Kenya’s conservation plan

This milestone marks a new chapter in Loisaba’s conservation journey and reinforces its role as a protected area

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

8-year-old student in Kisumu dies after playground accident

The rotating structure struck her on the head, causing a severe injury.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

158 health facilities in Nairobi closed by KMPDC over safety concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – 158 health facilities in Nairobi have been closed following an inspection by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council....

6 hours ago

County News

Traffic paralyzed on Ngong Road as Matatu operators protest police harassment

The protest, which began at dawn, saw dozens of matatus parked on both sides of the road near the Ngong Road- Prestige Plaza junction,...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former NCWSC ICT Assistant fined Sh14.6mn for fraudulent acquisition of public funds

The judgment was delivered by the Nairobi Anti-Corruption Principal Magistrate Charles Ondieki, who found Lawrence Masinde Barasa, guilty on three counts.

6 hours ago