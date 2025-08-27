Kembi Gitura resigns as KUTRRH Board Chair over personal, political conflicts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Former Murang’a Senator Kembi Gitura has resigned as the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) Board Chairman barely eight months after his appointment.

In his letter of resignation, Gitura cited political and personal conflict that made it difficult for him to hold the position and freely criticize government policies, especially on governance and corruption.

“When I accepted this role, many of my friends and political supporters questioned whether I had shifted my allegiance to UDA. I explained that this was not a political appointment, but optics matter. People still linked me to the government,” he stated.

“For the record, I do not support UDA government policies on virtually all fronts. I do not want to mislead anyone by my actions, words, or deeds. In 2027, every vote will count, and I want my political stand to be clear.”

Gitura, who vied in 2022 on a Jubilee ticket, explained that his resignation was not due to any shortcomings at KUTRRH, which he praised as a successful institution that has reduced the need for Kenyans to seek treatment abroad.

The former Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) Chairperson noted that his decision was based on the beliefs attached to a politician from the public who would question why he took a political appointment from a government he doesn’t believe in.

“I have resigned due to the personal conflicts I have mentioned above. True, I may be doing a good job at helping make positive change at the hospital like I know so many other people are doing in various other national institutions,” Gitura pointed out.

He reiterated his belief in honest politics and national unity, warning against tribalism and corruption.

“I want to be on the correct side of history when the penultimate chapter on our nationhood is written,” he stated.