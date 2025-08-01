Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KEBS termed claims that the consignment was undergoing repackaging at a factory in Western Kenya untrue/FILE

business

KEBS: Kalonzo’s claim of 25,000MT unfit sugar untrue

KEBS said all locally produced and imported sugar undergoes “mandatory and rigorous inspection, testing, and certification” before its release to consumers, terming the allegations as “unverified and alarming.”

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 – The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has dismissed claims by the opposition alleging the release of 25,000 metric tonnes of contaminated sugar into the local market.

KEBS termed claims that the consignment was undergoing repackaging at a factory in Western Kenya untrue.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement issued on Thursday, KEBS said all locally produced and imported sugar undergoes “mandatory and rigorous inspection, testing, and certification” before its release to consumers, terming the allegations as “unverified and alarming.”

“KEBS would like to dispel these allegations and ascertain that no consignment of sugar unfit for human consumption has [been] cleared for release into the Kenyan market,” the standards agency said.

The response came after Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka led opposition leaders in raising concerns over what they described as a “deliberate scheme” to endanger public health by releasing substandard sugar into the market.

“We are aware of a cargo of 25,000MT of sugar that recently landed in our Port of Mombasa. These 25,000MT of sugar are already on their way to a Western Kenya sugar factory to [be] repackaged and sold to unsuspecting Kenyans,” Musyoka said.

‘Political and commercial interests’

He claimed KEBS cleared the consignment, “flagged” at its origin as “unfit for human consumption”.

“The Ruto regime has quickly cleared it,” he alleged, accusing President William Ruto’s government of prioritizing “political and commercial interests” over citizens’ health.

The opposition leaders demanded that the government public condemns the sugar and destroys it.

“We demand that this consignment, already earmarked, [be] publicly condemned and destroyed as it [is] unfit for public consumption,” Musyoka said.

KEBS, however, maintained that it remains vigilant in its duty to protect consumers and urged members of the public to disregard misinformation circulating on social media and other platforms.

The agency also encouraged Kenyans to use its “Wajibika na KEBS” platform to verify products and report any suspected cases of substandard goods through the toll-free number 1545.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

business

KEBS urges vigilance as fraudsters raid businesses for ‘compliance checks’

The most alarming incident occurred on June 16, 2025, in Bomet County, where imposters raided multiple businesses and reportedly demanded bribes of up to...

July 1, 2025

Kenya

Lobby warns of health risk from unsafe reuse of glass bottles

NAIROBI, Kenya June 4 – A human rights lobby group has raised concern over rising health risks linked to the unregulated reuse of glass...

June 4, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

KEBS Boss Faces Summons Over Sh420 Million Scandal, MPs Decry Defiance and Political Shielding

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 7-The National Assembly’s Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives Committee has resolved to summon Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) Managing Director Esther Ngari...

April 8, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

KEBS, EPRA defend fuel quality amid standards concerns

The agencies asserted that despite recent online reports and videos casting doubts on fuel quality, their confirmatory tests have shown that fuel from various...

February 6, 2025

Kenya

KEBS to probe Uji power, Okra amid sexual wellness buzz

Uji power and Okra usage have surged in popularity in Kenya over the past few months, amid assertions that they enhance sexual wellness among...

April 30, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt subsidy fertilizer not fake only 3,000 bags failed to meet standards – CS Linturi

Linturi who appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Agriculture explained that among the 12 companies that were awarded the tender to supply the...

April 8, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs want answers from Linturi in raging fake fertilizer scandal, summons issued

NAIROBI, Kenya – Members of the National Assembly are intensifying efforts to uncover the truth behind the fake fertilizer scandal by summoning high-ranking officials...

April 4, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Shock as police uncover rocks, salt licks disguised as govt fertilizer

The Sub County Security Committee, led by DCC Koibatek, inspected the bags brought and informed the Manager, NCPB Koibatek, to recall all 2,650 bags...

March 23, 2024