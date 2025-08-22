KDF Old Comrades Association honours 2 WWII veterans in Meru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 — The Kenya Defence Forces Old Comrades Association (DEFOCA) has awarded medals to two surviving Kenyan veterans of the Second World War in recognition of their service in the Burma campaign.

The ceremony, held at Kariene Village in Meru County, was presided over by Brigadier Dixon Chivatsi, DEFOCA’s Managing Director, alongside a team of association officials.

Private (Rtd) Mathengi Ngwiyo, aged 104, and Private (Rtd) Shadrack Twaraja M’twamwari, aged 102, were presented with commemorative medals for their service to the Crown as members of the King’s African Rifles during World War II.

“Both veterans were enlisted into the King’s African Rifles in 1942 and 1943 respectively and saw action in Burma, now Myanmar, having served the Crown for almost four and three years respectively,” KDF said in a statement.

Brigadier Chivatsi underscored the significance of the event, noting that the medals not only symbolized appreciation for the veterans’ sacrifices but would also serve as lasting reminders of their bravery.

A lifetime of service

He praised Colonel (Rtd) Samuel Mattock of the Embassy of the Sovereign Order of Malta, together with DEFOCA officials, for their efforts in tracing the veterans and securing replacement medals from overseas.

“Replacement of the veterans’ lost medals is a time-consuming, tedious, and costly exercise involving detailed research from archives and records. These awards are therefore a great honour that will forever be remembered,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the British government, Brigadier Olly Bryant, Defence Advisor at the UK High Commission, also highlighted the importance of the occasion.

“Given the age of the remaining veterans, every medal issued carries immense responsibility, as each represents a lifetime of service,” he said.

“We are here today to honour the service and sacrifice for peace of these two brave men, together with all of their comrades.”

The event was attended by representatives of the Meru County Governor, senior military officers, retired KDF personnel, and other dignitaries.