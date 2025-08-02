KDC in Sh14bn investment drive for climate-resilient, inclusive growth

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 — The Kenya Development Corporation (KDC) has spotlighted investment facilities worth over Sh14 billion as part of its renewed push to support inclusive and sustainable economic growth, with a focus on green enterprises, MSMEs, and the livestock sector.

Among the key facilities highlighted was the EXIM Bank of India Line of Credit, worth USD 15 million (Sh1.95 billion), which enables businesses to import high-quality machinery and technology.

Also showcased was the DRIVE project, a USD 40 million (Sh5.2 billion) fund targeting resilience in pastoralist economies, and the SAFER program, valued at €47.25 million (Sh6.7 billion), which has already disbursed Sh2.5 billion to support MSME recovery.

KDC further noted that the Kenya Jobs and Economic Transformation (KJET) Project, worth €42.2 million (Sh6 billion), will finance climate-resilient SMEs in green sectors.

Speaking during the Laikipia Economic and Investment Conference at Nyahururu Country Club, KDC Director General Norah Ratemo reaffirmed the Corporation’s commitment to facilitating sustainable investments that drive inclusive development through regional integration.

“Unlocking Laikipia’s full economic potential requires a collaborative approach backed by catalytic funding,” said Ratemo, urging stronger public-private partnerships and long-term financing to stimulate growth.

Strategic capital deployment

The forum attracted over 300 stakeholders, including policymakers, private sector leaders, development partners, and investors focused on accelerating Laikipia’s transformation through strategic capital deployment.

KDC outlined priority investment areas aligned with the county’s growth potential, including post-harvest infrastructure such as cold storage and food processing units, livestock value chain expansion through feedlots and meat processing, eco-tourism, and green accommodation development.

Ratemo also underscored investment opportunities in solar energy, waste-to-value solutions, green fertilizer production, and healthcare facility upgrades, noting that such sectors hold immense promise for driving Laikipia’s economic revitalization.

To support these investments, KDC offers a wide suite of financial solutions ranging from project finance and asset loans to equity capital and working capital support.

Additionally, the Corporation provides advisory services, including feasibility studies, capacity building, and fundraising assistance.