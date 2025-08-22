KCAA shuts personnel licensing office to roll out fully automated platform

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 — The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has suspended operations at its Personnel Licensing (PEL) Department for 30 days to pave the way for the rollout of a fully automated licensing platform.

The regulator said the move is part of a broader digital transformation agenda aimed at streamlining licensing, eliminating duplication, and expediting service delivery for aviation professionals.

Alongside automation, KCAA will also roll out computer-based examinations to enhance transparency, reliability, and efficiency in the licensing process.

“The modernization [is] aimed at eliminating duplication, improving efficiency, and providing applicants with a faster and seamless service experience,” said Director General Emile Arao in a statement.

“KCAA will also introduce a computer-based examination system to further enhance transparency, reliability, and overall service delivery in licensing.”

While acknowledging that the suspension may inconvenience stakeholders, the Authority assured that a dedicated feedback platform launch in a week to capture complaints, concerns, and recommendations.

The channel will allow anonymous submissions playing a key role in refining the licensing framework.

Industry stakeholders have in the past raised concerns about delays and irregularities in the licensing process, issues the new system seeks to address by tightening oversight and closing loopholes.

Arao emphasized that the reforms are part of KCAA’s long-term strategy to align Kenya’s aviation sector with global best practices while safeguarding trust in regulatory processes.

The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to uphold safety, security, and service quality in aviation, stressing that automation will underpin sustainable growth in the sector.