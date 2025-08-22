Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Headquarters/FILE

Aviation

KCAA shuts personnel licensing office to roll out fully automated platform

The regulator said the move is part of a broader digital transformation agenda aimed at streamlining licensing, eliminating duplication, and expediting service delivery for aviation professionals.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 — The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has suspended operations at its Personnel Licensing (PEL) Department for 30 days to pave the way for the rollout of a fully automated licensing platform.

The regulator said the move is part of a broader digital transformation agenda aimed at streamlining licensing, eliminating duplication, and expediting service delivery for aviation professionals.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Alongside automation, KCAA will also roll out computer-based examinations to enhance transparency, reliability, and efficiency in the licensing process.

“The modernization [is] aimed at eliminating duplication, improving efficiency, and providing applicants with a faster and seamless service experience,” said Director General Emile Arao in a statement.

“KCAA will also introduce a computer-based examination system to further enhance transparency, reliability, and overall service delivery in licensing.”

While acknowledging that the suspension may inconvenience stakeholders, the Authority assured that a dedicated feedback platform launch in a week to capture complaints, concerns, and recommendations.

The channel will allow anonymous submissions playing a key role in refining the licensing framework.

Industry stakeholders have in the past raised concerns about delays and irregularities in the licensing process, issues the new system seeks to address by tightening oversight and closing loopholes.

Arao emphasized that the reforms are part of KCAA’s long-term strategy to align Kenya’s aviation sector with global best practices while safeguarding trust in regulatory processes.

The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to uphold safety, security, and service quality in aviation, stressing that automation will underpin sustainable growth in the sector.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

Death toll in Mwihoko plane crash rises to 6

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority says it lost both radio and radar contact with Air Traffic Control at 2:17pm approximately 3 minutes after takeoff.

August 7, 2025

Aviation

KCAA confirms night crash at Kedong Ranch, 2 occupants dead

KCAA Director General Emile Arao said that investigations are ongoing in coordination with relevant authorities.

January 31, 2025

Aviation

Civil aviation stakeholders validate new regulations

Speaking during the closing session of the meeting, KCAA Board Chairperson Brown Ondego applauded the stakeholders for offering crucial inputs to the regulations.

May 8, 2024

Aviation

Statistics Bureau in joint bid with KCAA, KAA for aviation sector reporting

Under the Aviation Satellite Account (ASA) project launched on Tuesday, KNBS will publish key data including performance and forecasts for the aviation sector to...

April 30, 2024

Aviation

Air Accident Investigation Department to probe Masalani helicopter incident

During the Tuesday incident, authorities said, the said aircraft had gone to collect some examination materials from the Ijara subcounty Kenya National Examination Council’s...

November 21, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya to construct a Sh1.2bn International Civil Aviation Organisation office block

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21-Kenya will construct a Sh1.2 billion International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) office block at the United Nations Headquarters, Gigiri within the...

August 21, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya commits Sh28.7mn voluntary contribution to support International Civil Aviation Organization

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – Kenya has committed Sh28.7 million to support the aviation security and facilitation program by the International Civil Aviation Organization....

August 21, 2023

Aviation

Kenya inks deal with ICAO to host African Indian Ocean Aviation Week

The ICAO AFI Aviation Week, set for August 21-25, is a highly anticipated gathering that promotes cooperation and addresses challenges faced by the aviation...

July 11, 2023