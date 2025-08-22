Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Martha Karua./ CFM-FILE.

NATIONAL NEWS

Karua accuses Ruto of assembling police-backed militia to target opponents

Her remarks came after chaos erupted along Mombasa Road shortly after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from a 42-day tour of the United States.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Martha Karua, leader of the People’s Liberation Party, has accused President William Ruto’s administration of assembling a militia working in collusion with sections of the police to launch politically motivated attacks against the opposition.

Her remarks came after chaos erupted along Mombasa Road shortly after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from a 42-day tour of the United States.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“It is becoming increasingly clear that William Ruto’s regime is intent on building and maintaining a militia to unleash politically motivated thuggery aimed at curtailing civil liberties enjoyed by the opposition,” Karua said, condemning Thursday’s attacks on Gachagua’s convoy.

She added: “We must remain steadfast in our pursuit of a better Kenya, even in the face of such unwarranted criminal acts. There must be no retreat, no surrender to oppression.”

Former Chief Justice David Maraga also weighed in, strongly criticizing the violence meted out on citizens and journalists.

“President Ruto’s continued use of armed militias against citizens—as security forces watch without any action—threatens the safety and security of the nation,” Maraga said, urging a reset to constitutionalism and the rule of law.

Witnesses reported that youths on motorbikes hurled stones at vehicles, robbed pedestrians, and harassed motorists as Gachagua’s convoy passed City Cabanas.

Several journalists were attacked, with media houses including TV47, Standard Group, and Royal Media Services confirming injuries and stolen equipment, and demanding swift investigations.

Nyandarua Senator John Methu, a close ally of Gachagua, accused the government of sponsoring the attacks to intimidate critics.

“We made you the President. We can equally make you an ordinary citizen. If you are man enough, do not send goons to stone us and police to teargas us. Come face us directly,” he charged.

Despite heavy police deployment—including water cannons, anti-riot squads, and helicopters—pockets of violence persisted along the convoy route.

Contrary to expectations that he would address supporters at Kamkunji Grounds, Gachagua did not make it to the venue.

Hours later, he broke his silence in a brief social media post, thanking his supporters: “Thank you, my great people of Kenya, for the love. I am happy to be back home.”

It was unclear whether his decision to skip Kamkunji was prompted by the violence.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Japan Confirms Sh22bn Samurai Financing for Kenya’s Vehicle Assembly and Energy Reforms

The announcement was made during the ongoing Tokyo International Conference on African Development.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua breaks silence in social media post after skipping anticipated Kamukunji rally

Instead of proceeding to Kamukunji, his allies, led by Nyandarua Senator John Methu, took the stage, with Methu issuing a fiery warning to President...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua return chaos: Journalists, motorists attacked on Mombasa Road

Witnesses reported that unruly youths on motorbikes hurled stones at vehicles, robbed pedestrians, and harassed motorists, leaving a trail of destruction.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mt Kenya made you President, we hold the key to your second term: Methu to Ruto

Methu accused the government of orchestrating violence to intimidate dissenting voices.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto calls for intra-African trade to eradicate poverty

President Ruto, however, noted that Africa is taking steps to improve trade within itself.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tight security as Gachagua jets back amid explosive allegations

His arrival sparked celebrations, with crowds lining the route from JKIA to Nairobi’s central business district, waving placards and chanting slogans in support of...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Water cannons, aerial surveillance: Police mobilize as Gachagua supporters camp at JKIA

Police deployed water cannons, anti-riot units, and helicopters for aerial surveillance in anticipation of the crowds set to welcome Gachagua, who has been away...

22 hours ago

Headlines

Gachagua to arrive in Kenya from US Tour at noon

"He is expected to arrive at the JKIA at exactly 12pm. Thereafter, he will proceed on a greet the people tour towards the Nairobi's...

1 day ago