Karua accuses Ruto of assembling police-backed militia to target opponents

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Martha Karua, leader of the People’s Liberation Party, has accused President William Ruto’s administration of assembling a militia working in collusion with sections of the police to launch politically motivated attacks against the opposition.

Her remarks came after chaos erupted along Mombasa Road shortly after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from a 42-day tour of the United States.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that William Ruto’s regime is intent on building and maintaining a militia to unleash politically motivated thuggery aimed at curtailing civil liberties enjoyed by the opposition,” Karua said, condemning Thursday’s attacks on Gachagua’s convoy.

She added: “We must remain steadfast in our pursuit of a better Kenya, even in the face of such unwarranted criminal acts. There must be no retreat, no surrender to oppression.”

Former Chief Justice David Maraga also weighed in, strongly criticizing the violence meted out on citizens and journalists.

“President Ruto’s continued use of armed militias against citizens—as security forces watch without any action—threatens the safety and security of the nation,” Maraga said, urging a reset to constitutionalism and the rule of law.

Witnesses reported that youths on motorbikes hurled stones at vehicles, robbed pedestrians, and harassed motorists as Gachagua’s convoy passed City Cabanas.

Several journalists were attacked, with media houses including TV47, Standard Group, and Royal Media Services confirming injuries and stolen equipment, and demanding swift investigations.

Nyandarua Senator John Methu, a close ally of Gachagua, accused the government of sponsoring the attacks to intimidate critics.

“We made you the President. We can equally make you an ordinary citizen. If you are man enough, do not send goons to stone us and police to teargas us. Come face us directly,” he charged.

Despite heavy police deployment—including water cannons, anti-riot squads, and helicopters—pockets of violence persisted along the convoy route.

Contrary to expectations that he would address supporters at Kamkunji Grounds, Gachagua did not make it to the venue.

Hours later, he broke his silence in a brief social media post, thanking his supporters: “Thank you, my great people of Kenya, for the love. I am happy to be back home.”

It was unclear whether his decision to skip Kamkunji was prompted by the violence.