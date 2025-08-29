Kamene, Njeri Maina, Karambu rated top Woman Reps in new national scorecard

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – Machakos Woman Representative Joyce Kamene, Kirinyaga’s Njeri Maina, and Meru’s Elizabeth Karambu have emerged as the country’s top-performing Woman Representatives, according to a new survey by Timely Kenya.

The assessment, covering all 47 Woman Representatives, ranked Kamene first with a performance score of 69 per cent, followed closely by Maina at 68.5 per cent and Karambu at 66.6 per cent.

Narok’s Rebecca Tonkei (65.1 per cent) and Murang’a’s Betty Maina (63.1 per cent) rounded out the top five.

At the bottom of the ranking were Mombasa’s Zamzam Mohammed (27.1 per cent), Trans Nzoia’s Lilian Siyoi (25.7 per cent), Kiambu’s Ann Wamuratha (23.2 per cent), Turkana’s Cecilia Asinyen (23 per cent), and Siaya’s Christine Ombaka (21.9 per cent).

The survey, conducted between August 20–27, 2025, used Computer-Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI) with 3,010 respondents.

It applied a 50/50 analysis on ground activities, including NGAAF projects and humanitarian initiatives; and parliamentary performance, covering bills, motions, petitions, statements, questions, and committee involvement.

Of the respondents, 75 per cent were from rural areas, while 25 per cent were from towns and cities.

“While most input came from rural communities, a smaller but notable portion of respondents in towns and urban centers provided valuable perspectives from more developed and infrastructure-rich settings,” Timely Kenya noted.

Betty Maina (Murang’a), Elsie Muhanda (Kakamega), Joyce Kamene (Machakos), Elizabeth Karambu (Meru), and Njeri Maina (Kirinyaga) topped the on-ground visibility ratings.

In contrast, respondents rated Boss Shollei (Uasin Gishu), Cecilia Asinyen (Turkana), Naomi Wako (Marsabit), Zamzam Mohammed (Mombasa), and Florence Jematia (Baringo) as rarely seen on the ground.

Inside Parliament, the most vocal Woman Representatives were Njeri Maina (Kirinyaga), Catherine Omanyo (Busia), Cynthia Muge (Nandi), Joyce Bensuda (Homa Bay), and Esther Passaris (Nairobi).

Least vocal were Lilian Siyoi (Trans Nzoia), Muthoni Marubu (Lamu), Rael Alaetum (West Pokot), Linet Toto (Bomet), and Amina Dika (Tana River).

Kamene (and Maina also stood out in legislative activity. Kamene topped in bills alongside Maina, Jane Kagiri (Laikipia), Boss Shollei (Uasin Gishu), and Cynthia Muge (Nandi).

On statements, the most active were Donya Aburi (Kisii), Mumina Bonaya (Isiolo), Kamene, Maina, and Karambu.

On parliamentary questions, respondents ranked Nairobi’s Esther Passaris, Kamene, Umul Ker Kassim (Mandera), Bonaya, and Bensuda as the most active.