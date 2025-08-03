Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

KAA lists alternative access corridors to JKIA, Wilson amid CHAN road closures

KAA warned that several major roads in the capital will be either fully or partially closed throughout the day to facilitate the smooth movement of teams, officials, and fans attending the high‑profile continental tournament.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 — The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has issued a passenger advisory urging travelers to plan ahead for possible delays when accessing Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and Wilson Airport due to road closures in Nairobi for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament.

The temporary traffic measures are also intended to enhance security around the match venues.

“To facilitate the smooth movement of teams, officials, and fans, and to enhance security around the venue, several roads will be fully closed or partially restricted,” the advisory reads in part.

Alternative Routes

KAA outlined the affected roads and suggested alternative routes to ease travel.

  • Aerodrome Road: Fully closed from Madaraka Roundabout to Bunyala Roundabout. Travelers are advised to use Likoni Road via the Enterprise Road junction or the Southern Bypass.
  • Lang’ata Road: One side closed from Madaraka Roundabout to Lusaka Road. Suggested alternatives include Raila Odinga Road or Muhoho Road.
  • Mombasa Road: One side closed from Lusaka Roundabout to Bunyala Roundabout. Travelers are encouraged to use Limuru Road or Kiambu Road.
  • Thika Road: Travelers heading to the CBD are advised to use the Eastern Bypass, Limuru Road, or Kiambu Road.

KAA also urged all passengers scheduled to depart or arrive via JKIA and Wilson to check flight schedules in advance and allow extra travel time.

The CHAN tournament, a biennial competition organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has drawn large crowds and significant international attention and is expected to cause major traffic disruptions across Nairobi.

