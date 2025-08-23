Judiciary, Parliament seek truce as heads embrace ‘constructive interdependence’

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 23 – The Judiciary and the National Assembly have committed to strengthening democratic institutions by striking a delicate balance between parliamentary privilege and judicial oversight, in a bid to end years of hostile relations between the two arms of government.

The pledge was made during an inaugural Judiciary–National Assembly Joint Forum held in Mombasa on Friday under the theme “Social Transformation through Institutional Comity.”

The forum, officially opened by Chief Justice Martha Koome and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, underscored the importance of viewing parliamentary privilege and judicial oversight not as adversarial, but as “complementary pillars of constitutional democracy.”

“Both safeguard constitutionalism and ensure accountability,” the communiqué stated, noting that while the Judiciary has consistently exercised restraint in intervening in ongoing parliamentary processes, judicial review remains essential to ensure legislative compliance with the Constitution.

The gathering brought together leaders from the two arms of government, senior state officers, and governance experts to reflect on their constitutional relationship and explore avenues for collaboration.

Former Zambian Speaker and retired judge Patrick Matibini delivered the keynote address, urging both institutions to embrace dialogue over confrontation.

The resolution comes at a time when the Judiciary, Executive, and Legislature have come under public criticism for failing to fully deliver on their constitutional mandates.

To entrench collaboration, participants agreed to establish a collaborative and consultative forum for sustained engagement on matters of national interest, grounded in mutual respect.

They also endorsed a structured knowledge-sharing programme between the Kenya Judiciary Academy (KJA) and the Centre for Parliamentary Studies and Training (CPST).

Judiciary funding

Under the pact, judges will serve as trainers in parliamentary programmes, while retired MPs and parliamentary staff will share their expertise in judicial training.

“These initiatives will deepen institutional respect, nurture constitutionalism, and enhance the collective capacity of both arms of government to serve the Kenyan people,” the outcome statement said.

The Judiciary committed to expanding its footprint across constituencies by investing in court infrastructure and human resource capacity, with priority given to establishing magistrates’ courts in every constituency.

Participants also endorsed Alternative Justice Systems (AJS) and mediation to empower communities to resolve disputes locally, easing court backlogs while fostering peace and cohesion.

The forum resolved to strengthen the Judiciary Police Unit and bolster cyber protections for both Parliament and the Judiciary.

Special concern was raised over cyberbullying and misinformation targeting judges, with calls for a dedicated legal framework to safeguard judicial officers.

On financing, the two arms reaffirmed that adequate and principled budgetary support is essential to judicial independence and access to justice.

Measurable indicators of workload, they agreed, should guide allocations rather than arbitrary ceilings.

The National Assembly pledged to fast-track the Judiciary Academy Bill, 2025, and reintroduce the Tribunals Bill, 2023, which lapsed after Cabinet approval. MPs will also explore new legislation to criminalise online harassment of judges and judicial officers.

In closing, both arms reaffirmed their commitment to constitutional ideals, the sovereignty of the people, and the rule of law.

“Through constructive dialogue and cooperation, both arms of government pledged to strengthen Kenya’s governance, expand access to justice, and secure the democratic future of the nation,” the resolution stated.