Judge makes police officers to buy bread and toiletries for remandees to purge contempt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 – Four police officers who skipped a scheduled hearing at Kibera Law Courts were handed an unusual punishment — buying bread, milk, and toiletries for remandees — in a move that drew laughter in court.

Judge Rachel Kavedza ordered four police officers to present bread, soap, and toilet paper for the remandees during a court session on Thursday .

The officers had been scheduled to testify against their colleague, Ahmed Rashid, who is facing charges for allegedly shooting two young men.

But only one of the five officers scheduled top appear showed up for the hearing.

The visibly frustrated judge condemned the officers’ absence, describing their failure to testify as a violation of the accused person’s right to a fair trial.

“There is no need for you to bring me accused persons if you can’t testify, because lack of testimony violates their right,” she remarked.

While she accepted apologies from the absentees, Justice Kavedza ruled that leniency alone was not enough.

“Today I have five people from prison,” she said.

“Each one of you will buy a roll of toilet paper and bath soap for the five. Go and bring — that is the punishment you pay for not coming to court.”

The judge vacated three-month jail terms with an alternative of Sh10,000 fine that each officer faced for the contempt.

Activist spared after court outburst

In a separate drama a day earlier, the same courtroom witnessed a heated moment when human rights activist Muringa Matati interrupted proceedings during the murder trial of Albert Ojwang by shouting demands for the arrest of one Eliud Lagat.

“We demand the arrest of Eliud Lagat. The High Court must stop protecting Lagat!” Matati yelled before attempting to leave.

Judge Kavedza, unfazed by the interruption, ordered him back into the courtroom and demanded he address the court properly.

“Apologize for your conduct or else you are going to the cells. You have misconducted yourself,” she told him.

Matati, who identified himself as an unaffiliated activist, complied and issued an apology, which the judge accepted — but not without a stern warning.

“If you ever do that again in my court, trust me, I’m putting you in the cells. I have forgiven you. Do not dare do that again,” she cautioned.

The two incidents have drawn attention to Justice Kavedza’s firm but unconventional approach to maintaining order and accountability in her courtroom, highlighting her insistence on discipline — not only for the accused but also for officers of the law and members of the public appearing in court.