JOOTRH staff assured smooth transition to national parastatal

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 21 – A technical transition committee for the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) has assured staff of a smooth changeover as the facility shifts to a national parastatal.

Committee Chairperson James Ntabo said staff had expressed concerns about their fate during the transition but assured them that every step will comply with labor laws.

“I am mandated to ensure a seamless transition. Everything is in place and we won’t go wrong,” he said, adding that the committee has six months to complete the process.

Ntabo noted that the team is reviewing payroll, assets, liabilities, and pending bills as part of the transition.

“We have talked to the staff, they are excited, and we will walk with them during this period,” he added.

He spoke Thursday at the hospital during a brief ceremony to bid farewell to outgoing Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Richard Lesiyampe.

Ntabo stressed that there would be no witch hunt during the transition.

Dr. Lesiyampe paid tribute to the hospital staff and thanked Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale for appointing him CEO of Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

“My time at JOOTRH has been impactful, guided by a dedicated team committed to saving lives. For the second time, I will be the CEO of KNH. For JOOTRH, be ready to be in the league of KNH,” he said.

Acting CEO Joshua Okise promised to guide the staff through the transition, saying he would continue on the path set by Dr. Lesiyampe.

“I will ensure this facility continues to deliver excellent clinical outcomes during the transition period,” he said.