National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula/FILE

JLAC to Prioritise KNCHR nominee Claris Onganga’s Vetting Despite Parliamentary Recess

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – President William Ruto has forwarded the nomination of Claris Awuor Onganga to the National Assembly for approval as Chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), following the withdrawal of city lawyer Duncan Oburu Ojwang.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetang’ula, noted that by submitting a fresh nomination, President Ruto had formally accepted Ojwang’s withdrawal.

Ojwang wrote to the Clerk of the National Assembly last week, citing personal reasons and a perceived conflict of interest as the key reasons for not taking up the role.

As a result, the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) was forced to halt the approval hearing process, which was scheduled to begin on August 14, 2025.

The KNCHR Chairperson’s position became vacant following the death of Roseline Odhiambo Odede in January, after a short illness.

In his communication to the House, Speaker Wetang’ula directed JLAC to prioritise the consideration of Onganga’s nomination, despite Members of Parliament beginning their month-long recess from August 20 to September 23, 2025.

Section 8 of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, Cap 7F, requires the House to make a decision on such a nomination within twenty-eight (28) days.

“In this regard, Honourable Members, the Committee is expected to undertake the approval hearings and submit a report within the timelines provided under the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights Act, Cap 7I,” Speaker Wetang’ula directed.

Section 11(7), which outlines the procedure for the appointment of the Chairperson and members, states that the National Assembly shall, within twenty-one days of the day it next sits after receiving the names of nominees, consider all nominations and may approve or reject any of them.

“To this end, the Committee should notify the nominee and the general public of the time and place for holding the approval hearing, and thereafter table its report as soon as possible to enable the House to consider the matter within the statutory timelines,” the Speaker added.

