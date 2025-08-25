Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza amid worsening humanitarian crisis

BEIJING, China, Aug 25 — Israeli strikes and gunfire killed at least 33 Palestinians in Gaza on Saturday, including people sheltering in tents and searching for food, as the enclave faces the risk of famine 22 months into Israel’s offensive.

Analyst warned that Israel’s military campaign in Gaza is unlikely to ease anytime soon, as its ultimate objective is to gain full control of the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s defense minister has said that Gaza City could be destroyed in a new military operation perhaps just days away.

Aid groups have long warned that the war, which began on Oct 7, 2023, and months of Israeli restrictions on food and medical supplies entering Gaza are causing starvation.

In southern Gaza, Israeli strikes killed at least 17 people, more than half of them women and children, according to morgue records and health officials at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, where officials said the strikes hit tents sheltering displaced people.

Eleven people were killed in attacks elsewhere, according to hospitals and the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said at least 62,686 Palestinians have been killed in the war, including missing people now confirmed dead by a special ministry judicial committee. The number of malnutrition-related deaths has exceeded 300, the ministry said.

Chaos was seen on roads leading to aid delivery sites, and there have been almost daily reports of Israeli troops firing in the vicinity of aid-seekers. Israel’s military says it fires warning shots if people approach troops or pose a threat.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, a network of United Nations agencies and NGOs, released a famine report on Friday, saying that nearly half a million people — about one-fourth of Gaza’s population — face catastrophic hunger.

Netanyahu says famine ‘an outright lie’

The pronouncement came after Israel imposed a blockade on Gaza earlier this year, then resumed some access with a focus on the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a new private aid supplier backed by the United States.

Thousands of people have protested in cities around the world after the UN network officially declared famine in northern Gaza.

In response to global outrage over images of emaciated children, Israel has also allowed airdrops and new deliveries by land, but the UN and others say it is far from enough.

Israel has rejected the famine report, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office calling it “an outright lie”, saying that Israel “does not have a policy of starvation” but rather “a policy of preventing starvation”.

Ceasefire efforts are on hold as mediators await Israel’s next steps.

Many Israelis fear that the assault on Gaza City could doom the 20 hostages who are believed to have survived since 2023. Another 30 hostages are thought to be dead. Hundreds of thousands of Israelis protested a week ago for a deal to end the fighting and bring everyone home.

Control over Gaza Strip

Ding Long, a professor at the Middle East Studies Institute of Shanghai International Studies University, said the ultimate objective for Israel is to gain full control of the Gaza Strip, a goal it links to the elimination or removal of Hamas.

He said that Israel’s military campaign in Gaza is unlikely to ease in the short term, with operations expected to continue until its stated objectives are met. Casualties on both sides are expected to rise, and the humanitarian crisis is likely to deepen.

“Prospects for a ceasefire in Gaza remain slim, with the pace of the conflict largely shaped by Israel’s domestic politics and regional ambitions,” Ding said, adding that he believes that even if Hamas signaled readiness for a truce, Israel would be unlikely to agree.

On Thursday, the United Kingdom, Australia and Japan were among 21 countries that condemned Israel’s plan to build a settlement in the occupied West Bank, warning that the move undermines prospects for a two-state solution.

Ding said that an increasing number of Western countries are shifting their stance on the conflict in Gaza, openly criticizing Israel and voicing support for Palestinian statehood.

“Israel, however, with firm backing from the US, has shown little regard for international opinion and continues its campaign to eliminate Hamas and reassert control over Gaza,” he said.

“The immediate priority is to de-escalate the conflict and work toward a ceasefire,” Ding said, adding that peace talks can help bring the matter back to the path of a two-state solution, he said.

