Infant among 5 people killed in accident along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – An infant is among five people killed in an accident along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway when an overtaking family car collided with an oncoming vehicle.

According to police, the accident occurred at the Mbaruk area in Gilgil along the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway.

Nakuru County Traffic Enforcement Officer Allan Ogolla said it involved three vehicles with all the five victims on board one private car.

Police said the driver of a Toyota Fielder was overtaking a fleet of vehicles but was caught up before he got back to his lane, colliding head on with a saloon car.

After the collision, the driver of the Toyota Fielder lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a trailer, a Mercedes-Benz Actros.

The car was headed for Nairobi from Nakuru when the accident happened at about 6 pm.

Due to the impact of the clash, all the five occupants who included a male infant, two female adults and two male adults died on the spot.

Their car also caught fire and was reduced to a shell, police said.

The crash caused a traffic snarl as the police cleared traffic building from either sides of the highway.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures while the wreckages were moved to the local police station.

The accident increased to 12, the number of people killed in separate accidents on Monday alone, police said.