IGAD takes stock of Horn of Africa’s data master plan

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics Director-General Dr MacDonald Obudho lauded IGAD for establishing the RSDS Coordinators’ Working Group, describing it as a crucial platform for peer learning and regional alignment.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has convened a three-day coordination meeting in Nairobi to review progress under the Regional Strategy for the Development of Statistics (RSDS), five years after its launch.

The RSDS, the first statistical master plan for the Horn of Africa, was developed to strengthen the production of credible, harmonised, and timely data. It seeks to bridge persistent data gaps, enhance evidence-based policymaking, and promote peace, prosperity, and regional integration across member states.

“This is an opportunity for peer learning, harmonisation, and alignment,” Dr. Obudho said.

Charles Ogolla, Head of IGAD’s Statistics Unit, speaking on behalf of Director Dr. Anthony Awira, underscored the central role of reliable data in addressing regional challenges.

“The challenges facing our region demand decisions rooted in credible and timely data. We cannot afford data gaps or fragmented systems,” Ogolla noted.

The Nairobi meeting will evaluate achievements, identify implementation gaps, and set priorities for the next phase of the RSDS, reinforcing IGAD’s role in driving statistical development across the region.

