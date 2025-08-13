IGAD launches consultations for new 2026–2030 regional strategy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 — The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has begun consultations with its Member States to review its 2021–2025 Strategy and develop a new 2026–2030 framework, starting with Kenya.

According to the IGAD Secretariat, the process will draw input from governments, development partners, and other stakeholders to assess progress under the current strategy, identify emerging challenges, and set priorities for the next five years.

“This process will gather input from governments, partners, and stakeholders to assess progress, address emerging challenges, and shape a forward-looking, inclusive framework for the region’s next five years,” IGAD said in a statement, noting that similar consultations will be held in all Member States to ensure regional ownership and alignment with shared priorities.

The consultations will cover areas such as peace and security, economic integration, climate resilience, sustainable development, and institutional strengthening.

The new strategy will also take into account evolving political, economic, and environmental dynamics in the Horn of Africa.

IGAD is one of Africa’s eight recognized Regional Economic Communities (RECs) under the African Union.

Expanded scope

It was established in 1996 as the successor to the Intergovernmental Authority on Drought and Development (IGADD), which was created in 1986 to coordinate efforts against drought and desertification.

Its current members are Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Uganda.

Over time, IGAD has expanded its scope beyond environmental cooperation to include peacebuilding, regional security, trade facilitation, and cross-border infrastructure development.

The 2021–2025 Strategy focused on regional peace and security, economic cooperation, social development, and resilience to climate shocks.

The upcoming 2026–2030 Strategy aims to build on these pillars while adapting to emerging priorities such as digital transformation, food security, and humanitarian coordination.

The final strategy document, once consultations across all Member States are complete, will be presented for adoption by IGAD’s Council of Ministers and Heads of State.