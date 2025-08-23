IG Kanja urges Parliament to boost police funding for enhanced public safety

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has urged Parliament to allocate additional resources to the National Police Service (NPS) to strengthen its capacity to combat crime and safeguard citizens.

Speaking in Mombasa on Friday during the 3rd Leadership Retreat of the 13th Parliament, themed “Social Transformation through Institutional Comity,” IG Kanja underscored the critical role of the police in protecting democracy and ensuring public safety.

“As head of the National Police Service, I am acutely aware of the enormous responsibility bestowed upon me by the Constitution and the people of Kenya,” he said.

Kanja stressed that increased funding would allow the Service to recruit more officers, provide continuous training, and acquire vital logistical support to address emerging security threats.

He pointed to the rise in transnational crimes such as cybercrime, human trafficking, wildlife trophy trafficking, drug trafficking, money laundering, and organ harvesting, noting that adequate resourcing would better equip the NPS to counter such challenges.

The IG also highlighted the need for candid dialogue and consensus-building among state institutions.

“While all arms of government have distinct roles, it is imperative to strike a progressive balance and foster coexistence for the seamless functioning of the Republic,” the NPS said in a statement.

On judicial matters, Kanja observed that court orders should be reasonable and aligned with public interest.

He further assured the Judiciary and Parliament of the NPS’s commitment to protecting their personal security given the risks associated with their offices.

Among those present at the retreat were Chief Justice Martha Koome, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, Supreme Court and Court of Appeal judges, and select Members of Parliament.

Also in attendance were National Intelligence Service Director General Noordin Haji, Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat, Directorate of Criminal Investigations Director Mohamed Amin, and other senior security officials.