IEBC to announce by-election calendar in a week

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 6 – The road map for by elections of 24 elective positions is expected by next week, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has announced.

The electoral Body’s Chaiperson Erastus Ethekon confirmed that preparations for the by-elections were at an advanced stage and assured the public that the commission intends to conclude all mini polls before the end of the year.

“For the by-elections, we will announce the date and time in a week’s time. We should finalise the by-elections by the end of this year,” he stated.

The by-elections will fill various vacant seats across the country, including parliamentary and ward positions left vacant due to the deaths of elected leaders or court-ordered nullifications.

The poll agency has an urgent task of organizing by-elections in the six constituencies and one senatorial post and ward by elections that fell vacant in since 2023.

Article 101 of the Constitution requires that a by-election be held within ninety days of the official declaration of a vacancy in the National Assembly.

However, IEBC’s inability to operate during its leadership hiatus led to prolonged delays.

With the Commission now fully constituted, preparations for the overdue by-elections are expected to begin.

In Magarini Constituency, Harrison Kombe’s election as MP in August 2022 was nullified by the High Court due to irregularities.

The Court of Appeal upheld the ruling on May 31, 2024, officially vacating the seat. Magarini, home to nearly 177,000 residents across eight wards in Kilifi County, has remained without a representative since the court’s ruling.

In Banisa Constituency, the seat became vacant in March 2023 following the death of MP Kullow Hassan Aden in a road traffic accident.

Located in Mandera County, Banisa has remained unrepresented for over two years.

Ugunja Constituency fell vacant following the resignation of long-serving MP Opiyo Wandayi in July 2024 after his appointment as Cabinet Secretary for Public Service. The seat has remained unfilled since his mid-term departure.

Malava Constituency became vacant after the death of MP Malulu Injendi in February 2025 after a short illness, prompting the need for a by-election.

Geoffrey Ruku, now Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, vacated his parliamentary seat in April 2025 following his appointment to the Executive. The seat awaits official gazettement ahead of a by-election.

In Kasipul Constituency, MP Charles Ong’ondo Were was shot dead on April 30, 2025, while stopped at a traffic light on Ngong Road in Nairobi, leaving the seat vacant.

A senatorial seat also became vacant in Baringo County following the death of Senator William Kipkorir Cheptumo in February 2025.

Cheptumo, who had also served as Chairperson of the Senate Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee, passed away at the age of 57 after a short illness.

Additionally, wards by elections including Kisa East Ward in Kakamega, Chewani Ward in Tana River, and Nyamaiya Ward in Nyamira, are also waiting for by elections.

Political parties are expected to begin preparing for the upcoming contests once the vacancies are officially gazetted and byelection dates scheduled.