IEBC Chair Ethekon Dismisses Rigging Fears, 2027 Poll to Be Free and Fair

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Erastus Ethekon has sought to assure Kenyans that the 2027 General Election will be free, fair, and credible dismissing fears of rigging as unfounded and ‘impossible.’

Ethekon was speaking in Nairobi during a roundtable discussion between IEBC, Kenya Editors Guild, Kenya Union of Journalists convened by Electoral Law and Governance Institute for Africa.

“I don’t know what more we can do as human beings to shed off what some Kenyans are trying to pin on us.We signed up to do a job for Kenyans. Our elections are highly regulated by law,” Ethekon stated.

The remarks comes amid growing public anxiety following remarks by some political leaders suggesting President William Ruto must be re-elected by all means in 2027.

The statements have sparked unease among sections of the public and the opposition, who view them as an attempt to influence the outcome of the next presidential election.

The IEBC CEO maintained that the commission is fully committed to upholding the integrity of the electoral process and ensuring every vote counts.

“I personally don’t think there will be stealing of votes. It is impossible.If there are loopholes, please point them out to the media,”Ethekon stated.

He reiterated that the IEBC’s mandate is strictly guided by law and driven by data not perceptions adding that any disputes arising after the polls can be addressed through established legal channels.

“We need to perfect our electoral processes and systems. We deal with numbers, not feelings or perceptions,” he said,

“If there are any challenges that candidates have after the elections, Kenya has laws and the candidates can go to court,” Ethekon added.

Responding to questions over public confidence in the commission’s independence, Ethekon highlighted the transparency that characterised his own appointment and vetting process.

“From the moment of shortlisting, the interviews, the vetting everything was out there. Kenyans were asked to dig up any dirt and bring it out. We went through that successfully. We were even taken to court, and the court made its ruling,” he said.

He urged Kenyans to allow the new-look commission to carry out its work without undue suspicion or premature criticism.

The poll agency chair appealed to the public to give the IEBC space to rebuild trust and strengthen the country’s democratic institutions.

“Give us a chance so that we can work together and build trust and confidence in our electoral system,” he said.

Ethekon affirmed that the commission remains focused on delivering a transparent, credible, and lawful election in 2027.

Several Kenya Kwanza politicians have stirred national controversy by making public remarks that suggest an intent to rig the 2027 General Election in favour of President William Ruto.

Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Abdi Jehow boldly declaring at a rally that even if the region lacked the numbers, leaders would still ‘steal votes’ for Ruto.

“Even if we don’t have votes, we will steal for him. That is no secret,” she said.

Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi, a close ally of the President, also waded into the debate with comments that many interpreted as laying the groundwork for vote manipulation.

While addressing a crowd in Rift Valley, Sudi stated that there is no precedent in Kenya for a president to serve only one term.

“Do you think this country belongs to you? There has never been a one-term president, and there won’t be,” Sudi stated.

Tiaty MP William Kamket echoed similar sentiments, citing political past to suggest that manipulating an election is possible referring to the long tenure of former President Daniel arap Moi, Kamket.

“We know how to manufacture a President to serve for 24 years. If they play, we will tell the President to continue,” Kamket said.