Huawei Digi-Truck Program extends its services to Nyamira

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 6 – Huawei Digi-Truck Program has extended its services to Nyamira County where 160 young people graduated from a transformative a four-week digital skills training.

Nominated MP, Irene Mayaka said the program aimed at equipping the youth with essential digital competencies to drive in a technology-driven world.

She said the program’s main objective was to bridge the rural-urban digital divide and empower youth with skills for the modern economy.

According to the World Bank’s 2023 report on digital inclusion in Kenya, only 38% of rural youth possess basic ICT skills, compared to 67% in urban areas, highlighting a significant literacy gap that limits equitable access to digital opportunities.

Mayaka observed that the training offered through Huawei’s innovative solar-powered Digi-Truck in collaboration with Nyamira County Government and her office imparted skills which included basic computer use, internet navigation, digital marketing, online safety and entrepreneurship.

“The Digi-Truck, a mobile, solar-powered digital classroom is offering practical, hands-on training in key areas such as basic computer skills, online job searching, CV writing and digital marketing,” she said.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony of the 160 learners at Sironga Girls High School, the MP said the iniitiative also expanded horizons, built self-confidence among the youth in the rural areas and opened up new opportunities for them to innovate and succeed.

The Nyamira graduation follows recent DigiTruck programs held in Kisii, Baringo, Migori, and Homa Bay Counties, bringing the total number of youth trained in 2025 to over 900.

Mayaka commended the participants who join another 9,000 youth across 39 counties who have been trained through the Huawei Digi-truck Program since its launch in 2019 for committing themselves to the journey.

Huawei Kenya Community Social Responsibility (CSR) Activities Coordinator, Winnie Chepkonga said success of the program in Nyamira reinforced plans to expand its reach throughout the remainder of the year.

“We are thrilled to see the tangible impact the DigiTruck program is having on youth empowerment across Kenya, Huawei remains committed to supporting initiatives that foster digital inclusion and skills development,” she said.

Chepkonga observed that having foundational digital skills was no longer optional but essential in today’s fast-paced digital world. As it enhanced employability and unlocked access to online income-generating opportunities.

She added that digital literacy also empowered individuals to actively participate in the digital economy, whether through freelancing, e-commerce or entrepreneurship.

“Digi-Truck program continues its nationwide journey and remains a beacon of opportunity, empowering Kenya’s next generation to lead and succeed in the digital era,” said Chepkonga.

She said he program also included an innovation competition, encouraging participants to develop practical solutions for community challenges, fostering creativity and problem-solving.