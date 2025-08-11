Connect with us

Influencer and toy designer Zhang Yiyi's toy collection of various IPs, including Super Mario, Toy Story and SpongeBob SquarePants. CHINA DAILY

How tin toys geared up manufacturing success

Marvin Chan stands out for his love of mechanical tin toys — a passion that is a compelling reminder of China’s baby steps to becoming a manufacturing giant.

BEIJING, China, Aug 11 — In the world of collectible figures, Marvin Chan stands out for his love of mechanical tin toys — a passion that is a compelling reminder of China’s baby steps to becoming a manufacturing giant.

Born in Hong Kong in the mid-1960s, Chan is not simply a collector — he’s a preserver of memories, colorful industrial design and Chinese craftsmanship.

“From a young age, I had the chance to experience toys from all over the world, including Chinese-made tin toys. Though I loved toys, I never imagined that my life would one day be intertwined with them,” he said.

That connection deepened in the late 1980s during a trip to Kota Tinggi, Malaysia. Wandering into a small toy shop near a bus interchange, Chan came across a few old Chinese tin toys produced in the early 1980s. The sight, and familiar “click-clack” sound of their mechanisms awoke dormant memories.

“It felt as though time had reversed,” he recalled. “I could once again experience the pure joy of playing with these toys as a child.”

In 1994, his interest turned into a mission after visiting the legendary Japanese tin toy collector Teruhisa Kitahara in Yokohama. Kitahara’s meticulously curated collection stirred a sense of urgency in Chan to try and preserve a chapter of China’s nascent manufacturing past.

“Seeing his collection, carefully curated over more than 20 years, left me deeply shaken,” he recalled.

“As a Chinese, I suddenly realized that these seemingly simple toys carried the memories of an entire era. I felt it was my responsibility to preserve this cultural heritage.”

