How tin toys geared up manufacturing success

BEIJING, China, Aug 11 — In the world of collectible figures, Marvin Chan stands out for his love of mechanical tin toys — a passion that is a compelling reminder of China’s baby steps to becoming a manufacturing giant.

Born in Hong Kong in the mid-1960s, Chan is not simply a collector — he’s a preserver of memories, colorful industrial design and Chinese craftsmanship.

“From a young age, I had the chance to experience toys from all over the world, including Chinese-made tin toys. Though I loved toys, I never imagined that my life would one day be intertwined with them,” he said.

That connection deepened in the late 1980s during a trip to Kota Tinggi, Malaysia. Wandering into a small toy shop near a bus interchange, Chan came across a few old Chinese tin toys produced in the early 1980s. The sight, and familiar “click-clack” sound of their mechanisms awoke dormant memories.

“It felt as though time had reversed,” he recalled. “I could once again experience the pure joy of playing with these toys as a child.”

In 1994, his interest turned into a mission after visiting the legendary Japanese tin toy collector Teruhisa Kitahara in Yokohama. Kitahara’s meticulously curated collection stirred a sense of urgency in Chan to try and preserve a chapter of China’s nascent manufacturing past.

“Seeing his collection, carefully curated over more than 20 years, left me deeply shaken,” he recalled.

“As a Chinese, I suddenly realized that these seemingly simple toys carried the memories of an entire era. I felt it was my responsibility to preserve this cultural heritage.”