Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Governors are meeting in Homa Bay for the Devolution Conference/Senate

NATIONAL NEWS

Homa Bay devolution meet overshadowed by public discontent

Twelve years since county governments began operations, citizens say the promises made during the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution — which established the devolved units — remain largely unfulfilled.

Published

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Aug 13 — Doubtful that devolution has delivered on its promise 12 years after its launch, Kenyans say corruption, mismanagement, and weak service delivery continue to overshadow the gains, even as governors gather in Homa Bay to celebrate devolved.

Twelve years since county governments began operations, citizens say the promises made during the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution — which established the devolved units — remain largely unfulfilled.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chris Owala, chief executive officer of the Community Initiative Action Group Kenya (CIAG-K), says corruption and nepotism have become entrenched in the counties, undermining the spirit of devolution.

“There are a lot of ghost workers in the counties — this is pure theft of public resources,” said Owala, who is attending the Devolution Conference that kicked off in Homa Bay on Wednesday.

While he acknowledged gains in infrastructure development, Owala said most counties still lack adequate personnel to provide essential services.

Health sector woes

The health sector, among the most critical of devolved functions, remains a key area of concern.

Owala pointed to staff shortages, inadequate medical supplies, limited funding, and poor policy implementation as major obstacles to quality healthcare delivery.

Norman Orege, a resident of Muhoroni, has used online platforms to highlight the problem of health facilities closing early.

“It is unimaginable that by 2pm, no health facility is operational in the entire Muhoroni and Nyando sub-counties,” he said, questioning why taxpayers receive “leap” health services.

Orege accused some healthcare workers of lateness and unwillingness to respond to emergencies, calling for tough disciplinary action.

Owala blamed the national government for failing to release adequate funds to the counties to roll out health services effectively.

“It was a good idea to devolve health, but our national government is steadily killing it by stifling funds to the counties,” he said.

He also criticised counties for treating health as a revenue earner instead of finding innovative ways to raise their own income.

However, Collins Omondi argued that the national government rushed the devolution of health functions.

“The national government should take up this role temporarily and give counties time to reorganize themselves on how to handle health matters. We are tired of these frequent strikes,” he said.

Funding disputes

Owala said Kenyans will only enjoy the benefits of devolution once specific laws operationalise the constitutional framework.

He accused the national government of holding back about Sh272 billion meant for counties.

“The national government is still implementing county functions. Look at Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) and NG-CDF — these should [be] performed by the counties,” he said.

On education, Owala decried the neglect of Early Childhood Development (ECD) by both county and national governments, despite being the foundation for learning.

He said the sector lacks sufficient funding and a clear framework for teacher management.

Omondi, however, lauded the economic growth spurred by devolution, noting that business activity in counties has grown and supported local solutions.

“Our local economy has grown. My plea to counties is to expedite the payment of pending bills facing suppliers and contractors,” he said.

Looking ahead, residents say enhancing public participation will be key to ensuring devolution delivers on its promise in the coming years.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

Gender equality icon, ex-Karachuonyo MP Phoebe Asiyo to be laid to rest on Friday

Asiyo, who passed away on July 16, 2025, in North Carolina, USA, at the age of 90, was remembered as a distinguished stateswoman, a...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KPC channels Sh3mn into education infrastructure project in Homa Bay

The initiative addresses an acute need for modern administrative facilities, aiming to improve the teaching and learning environment for over 361 pupils and 18...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wanga among politicians at Ojwang’s burial as police keep off

The trio, joined by Embakasi MP Babu Owino and Mbita's Millie Odhiambo, showed up hours into the funeral service led by Batist Church amid...

July 4, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Albert Ojwang’s burial underway after tense vigil, no police presence on ground

Notably, Capital News observed no police presence on the ground. There was also no indication of the arrival of notable politicians, including the area...

July 4, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Deserted vigil marks eve of Ojwang burial after police station raid

Students from the nearby Mawego Technical College intercepted the body while it was en route to the family home and diverted it to Mawego...

July 4, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Youths in blogger Albert Ojwang funeral procession storm police station, set it ablaze

Youths from the nearby Mawego National Polytechnic chanted slogans demanding justice for Ojwang, whose death in June sparked nationwide outrage, drawing condemnation from human...

July 3, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

IG Kanja says Ojwang was treated well after Homa Bay arrest and enroute to Nairobi

Kanja did not explain why Ojwang was transported over 400 kilometers to Nairobi, while other suspects were detained at local police stations near their...

June 11, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Chaos at Homa Bay County Assembly as MCAs denied access over Ogindo impeachment plans

The majority leader has been a marked man by a section of the MCAs who were plotting to impeach him today.

June 10, 2025