High Court suspends State plan to privatise Kenya Pipeline

Justice Bahati Mwamuye says the freeze will remain in force “pending the inter partes hearing and determination” of the case.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – The High Court has stopped the government from selling or transferring any shares in Kenya Pipeline until a petition by the Consumers Federation of Kenya is heard and determined.

According to Justice Bahati Mwamuye, the freeze would remain in force “pending the inter partes hearing and determination” of the case.

“The respondents, whether by themselves or through their agents, servants, or any person acting under their authority, are hereby restrained from offering for sale, allocating, disposing, transferring, or otherwise dealing with any shares of the Kenya Pipeline Company Limited,” the judge ordered in a ruling delivered at the Milimani High Court.

COFEK argued that the planned disposal under the Treasury’s privatisation programme was “a threat to national security, economic stability, and the public interest.”

The court directed COFEK to serve the application, petition, and order on all respondents by close of business yesterday.

Responses must be filed by August 22, with rejoinders due by August 29. Written submissions will follow by September 3, ahead of the September 5 hearing.

The case comes amid heated debate over the State’s privatisation agenda. While the Treasury argues that selling stakes in parastatals will unlock value and attract investment, critics insist that disposing of strategic assets like KPC risks undermining national control over vital infrastructure.

A penal notice attached to the order warned that any disobedience or non-observance will result in legal consequences.

