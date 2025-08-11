Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Milimani Law Courts/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court suspends duty-free importation of 500,000 Metric tonnes of rice

The notice had authorized the duty-free importation of Grade 1 milled white rice to cushion consumers from an anticipated shortage.

Published

KERUGOYA, Kenya, Aug 11 – The High Court sitting in Kerugoya has issued a conservatory order halting the government’s plan to import 500,000 metric tonnes of rice duty-free, pending the hearing of a case challenging the decision.

Justice Edward M. Muriithi granted the orders on Monday after certifying as urgent an application filed by the Farmers Party, which is contesting a Cabinet resolution announced through Gazette Notice No. 10353 of July 28, 2025. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The notice had authorized the duty-free importation of Grade 1 milled white rice to cushion consumers from an anticipated shortage.

“Upon reading  the application in Chambers in the absence of the Counsel for the Plaintiff/Applicant and the Counsel for the Defendant/Respondent; it is hereby ordered that the application for conservatory order to stay the implementation of the Cabinet Secretary’s decision published in Gazette Notice NO. 10353 of 28/7/2025 approving implementation of importation of 500,000 MT of rice duty free is certified urgent in view of the relief sought,” Justice Muriithi ruled.

He directed that the case be mentioned on Thursday, August 14, 2025, for hearing and further directions. 

 The order will remain in effect until the court hears and determines the application.

The case — filed under reference HCCHRPET/E009/2025 — names the Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, the Agriculture and Food Authority, and the Kenya National Trading Corporation among the respondents.

In court documents, petitioner Alex Musyoki, acting on behalf of rice farmers, argued that the government’s justification for the importation was misleading and unconstitutional.

He claimed that the decision was made without proper public participation, ignored available local stocks, and unfairly disadvantaged Kenyan rice farmers.

Musyoki disputed the government’s assertion of a looming rice shortage, insisting that paddy rice from multiple harvests between July 2024 and September 2025 remained unsold at farms, granaries, and private silos.

“All the locally produced rice at the paddy, in private reserves and the market will continue suffering a significant price drop and rendering the last two previous harvests a loss which demeans the livelihoods of thousands of rice farmers across the Country, “he said.

He further alleged that the move would depress market prices, leading to heavy losses for farmers, while denying the Kenya Revenue Authority significant import duty revenue.

The petition also accused the government of breaching the Price Control (Essential Commodities) Act and the East African Community Customs Management Act by introducing price controls without an actual emergency, and of bypassing the National Disaster Risk Management Strategy.

Justice Muriithi warned that any breach of the conservatory order would attract penal consequences for the responsible parties.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Over half of Kenyans own a mobile phone – Report

Youth lead adoption, with over 80 per cent of 18-34-year-olds owning a phone, yet low income, poor electricity access, and limited education remain barriers.

32 minutes ago

Kenya

Mbadi reaffirms Govt’s commitment to compensate protest victims

Mbadi clarified that the program will also include compensation for police officers who have been injured or killed in the line of duty while...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Parliament Cancels Recruitment of 38 Security Wardens

The cancellation affects vacancies advertised under reference PSC/PJS/01/2025.

5 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Koome touts automation success as she hosts Ethiopia’s Supreme Court

Koome touts automation success as she hosts Ethiopia's Supreme Court

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Web System To Curb Corruption Takes The Day at YSK’s 8th National STEM Exhibition

Their blockchain-powered project, Afronomy Chain, is a web system that enables real-time tracking of public funds from collection to expenditure in a bid to...

8 hours ago

Headlines

Expansion of Rironi-Mau Summit Road delayed to october, Ruto confirms

Ruto had previously stated that project, which will upgrade the road from Rironi-Mau Summit, aims to ease traffic congestion and enhance regional trade would...

9 hours ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Prof Mutua defends govt 2017-2025;Protest Compensation Plan, Accuses Opposition of Hypocrisy

Professor Makau Mutua, who also serves as President William Ruto's advisor on Constitutional Affairs, was responding to statements by opposition leaders Kalonzo Musyoka and...

14 hours ago

Headlines

Wetang’ula tells ODM MPs to fall in line after Raila backs Ruto re-election bid

"ODM leaders who have openly opposed President Ruto’s re-election campaigns or remained undecided like Hon Raphael Wanjala should now join the second-term bandwagon," Wetang’ula...

23 hours ago