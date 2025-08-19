HELB disburses Sh9.5bn in financial aid to 309,178 university students

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 — The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has released Sh9.46 billion in financial aid to 309,178 university students, providing critical support for both tuition and living expenses in the new academic year.

According to the Ministry of Education, the disbursement includes Sh5.76 billion for tuition fees and Sh3.7 billion for student upkeep.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said the funding underscores the government’s commitment to making higher education accessible and affordable for all, regardless of financial background.

“The Government will continue to provide the requisite funding to ensure that higher education remains accessible and affordable, and that no student is left behind on account of financial limitations,” Ogamba stated in a press release on Tuesday.

The CS advised students to check their HELB portals to confirm the disbursements and access details regarding their individual loan accounts.

The announcement comes as thousands of students prepare for the start of the new semester amid rising concerns over the cost of higher education and living expenses.

