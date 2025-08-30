Heifer International urges youth-led, locally driven solutions at Africa Food Systems Forum 2025

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – With Africa facing a worsening hunger crisis that now affects nearly one in five people, Heifer International is calling on governments, investors, and development partners to urgently prioritise youth-led innovations, innovative finance models, and locally driven solutions as levers to transform Africa’s food systems.

The organisation also confirmed its strategic partnership with, and participation in, the upcoming Africa Food Systems Forum (AFSF 2025) taking place in Dakar, Senegal, from August 31 to September 5. At the forum, Heifer will present a transformative approach that empowers Africa’s youth to lead agricultural innovation while showing how local partnerships and creative financing are helping smallholder farmers achieve lasting, scalable results.

A Crisis Demanding Bold Action

This year’s forum comes as new data highlights the scale of Africa’s food and nutrition challenge. The 2025 State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI) Report revealed that 307 million people in Africa—nearly one in five—are hungry. At the report’s launch, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed warned that the world is “far off track” to meet the goal of ending hunger by 2030.

AFSF, Africa’s premier platform for dialogue and collaboration on food systems transformation, brings together thousands of policymakers, development agencies, farmers, agripreneurs, innovators, investors, and private sector leaders. This year’s theme, “Africa’s Youth: Leading Collaboration, Innovation and Implementation of Agri-Food Systems Transformation,” directly aligns with Heifer’s strategic direction to foster inclusive, resilient, and sustainable food systems powered by youth and centred on smallholder farmers.

From Aid to Ecosystem Facilitation

Heifer’s strategy departs from traditional donor models, embracing an ecosystem approach that supports youth-led innovations, unlocks catalytic finance, and advances community ownership.

Through its AYuTe NextGen initiative, Heifer has supported young African innovators developing agri-tech and climate-smart solutions that are directly improving smallholder farmer productivity. Since its launch in 2021, AYuTe has mobilised over $11 million in catalytic investments and directly supported nearly 100 youth-led agri-tech businesses. These have created 23,000 jobs and reached more than 3.5 million smallholder households across the continent.

At AFSF 2025, Heifer will showcase how collaborative action and systemic shifts toward inclusivity and sustainability are delivering results. The organisation will also spotlight innovative financing models that move beyond traditional donor approaches. A recent benchmark report by Aceli Africa, featuring the Heifer/Hello Tractor partnership, highlighted how blended finance and tech-driven mechanisation initiatives are improving incomes for hundreds of smallholder farmers, demonstrating scalable pathways to sustainable, resilient growth.

“Africa’s food systems demand bold, collaborative action that evolves traditional donor models to meet the continent’s food security needs sustainably and at scale,” said Adesuwa Ifedi, Senior Vice President of Africa Programs at Heifer International. “At AFSF 2025, we are presenting solutions where blended finance, catalytic capital, and youth-powered innovation converge to drive lasting change for farmers, communities, and the continent.”

Tackling Systemic Barriers

At AFSF 2025, Heifer will challenge stakeholders to dismantle barriers that perpetuate hunger by advancing solutions in three priority areas:

Youth Enablement: Empowering youth to drive agri-tech and climate-smart innovation.

Empowering youth to drive agri-tech and climate-smart innovation. Local Ownership: Strengthening community-driven approaches across the agri-food value chain.

Strengthening community-driven approaches across the agri-food value chain. Financial Innovation: Expanding blended finance and catalytic capital to reach smallholder farmers.

One example comes from Senegal, where limited access to finance is a major barrier for rural women often excluded from banks and microcredit. Through community-based Savings and Loans Groups, Heifer is helping farming communities close this gap.

“Before Heifer’s support, each of us struggled on our own. With training and our savings group, every woman now runs a business, earns an income, and has the confidence to lead. We are not just beneficiaries; we are shaping our community’s future and passing on the gift to others,” said Aissatou Deh, Treasurer of the JAM Group in Senegal.

Heifer at AFSF 2025

During the six-day forum, Heifer will host side events featuring successful youth-led agricultural innovations.

Participate in deal room sessions to attract investment for scalable solutions.

Highlight authentic farmer voices and locally funded project successes.

Demonstrate how ecosystem facilitation delivers sustainable impact beyond traditional project models.

After eight decades of working alongside smallholder farmers—five of those in Africa—Heifer understands that lasting transformation requires addressing not only immediate needs but also the root causes of hunger, poverty, and climate vulnerability.

“Heifer International calls on all stakeholders to invest in Africa’s youth and smallholder farmers to build resilient, inclusive, and sustainable food systems across the continent,” Ms. Ifedi concluded.