Govt urged to be innovative in marking Katiba Day

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 28 – Residents of Kisumu are urging the government to establish clear frameworks for celebrating Katiba Day, saying the day is passing with little recognition or public engagement.

As locals went about their daily routines in the lakeside city, there was little to suggest that Wednesday marked a significant milestone, 15 years since the promulgation of the Constitution.

Cliff Ochieng, director of the human rights and governance group Transform Empowerment for Action Initiative (TEAM), said while the designation of Katiba Day is a step in the right direction, the government needs to do more to give the day meaning.

“It’s commendable that the government set aside this day, but you wouldn’t feel it here in Kisumu,” said Ochieng during an interview with Capital Newsbeat on Wednesday.

“Fifteen years of the Constitution is worth celebrating because of the progress we’ve made.”

Ochieng called for innovative and inclusive ways to mark the day, suggesting that schools, public forums, and civic education activities be part of the annual program.

His views were echoed by communications expert Dennis Otieno, who said the government should start planning next year’s celebrations with a clear vision.

“President William Ruto may have good intentions. This is a start, but moving forward, we expect more engaging activities. Even something simple like tree planting can give the day a meaningful touch,” Otieno said.

Local leaders and citizens alike acknowledged the Constitution’s progressive nature and its impact on governance.

Ochieng noted that it has strengthened collaboration between civil society organizations and county governments.

“The citizen participation policy is a direct outcome of the new Constitution, and we’ve seen greater engagement between CSOs, county governments, and assemblies,” he said.

However, he also challenged county assemblies to improve their oversight roles, saying financial autonomy alone isn’t enough.

He called for the capacity building of Members of County Assembly (MCAs) to enable them to hold the executive accountable, as mandated by the Constitution.

“Voters must also elect leaders who are independent thinkers, capable of challenging the status quo and ensuring transparency,” Ochieng added.

Otieno also weighed in on constitutional reform, suggesting a national conversation on amending weak areas through a referendum.

“Back in 2010, we were told to pass the Constitution and fix it later. Fifteen years on, it’s time to review what has worked and what hasn’t,” he said.

He argued that devolving the health sector may have been a misstep, noting ongoing struggles in county-managed health services.

“The national government continues to micromanage health while Kenyans suffer. It may be time to return the sector to national oversight,” Otieno suggested.

On the issue of security, Ochieng criticized recent peace deals brokered by police between warring groups in Kisumu, calling them unconstitutional.

“While peace is vital, it must be pursued within the framework of the Constitution. Arbitrary agreements that bypass legal procedures set a dangerous precedent,” he warned.

As Kenya marks 15 years since the Constitution was passed, Kisumu residents are clear on one thing: Katiba Day must be more than just a date on the calendar, it should be a platform for reflection, civic engagement, and reform.