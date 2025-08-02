Gov’t targets digital inclusion with ICT hubs at Diani Modern Market

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 — The upcoming Diani Modern Market in Mvindeni, Kwale County, will feature ICT hubs aimed at fostering digital inclusion, alongside other modern amenities designed to spur grassroots economic transformation.

The project is part of the government’s digitization agenda, which targets inclusive growth through infrastructure that empowers local communities, especially women and youth.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo on Saturday said the market, now 85 percent complete, is already employing 60 workers on-site and is poised to become a transformative hub for both trade and community development.

“It will feature cold storage facilities to reduce post-harvest losses, ICT hubs to foster digital inclusion, a well-equipped mothers’ room, a vibrant food court, and a 200-seater social hall for community engagements,” said Omollo.

Once operational, the Diani Modern Market will accommodate 500 traders and offer 219 modern stalls, including smart stalls designed specifically for fresh produce vendors.

Structured trading environment

Additional spaces will house a variety of other businesses in a dignified, structured trading environment.

According to Omollo, the market is expected to inject new life into the coastal economy while providing a platform for innovation, social interaction, and grassroots empowerment in line with the government’s development goals.

The government has recently rolled out several flagship market projects, including the Sh700 million Nakuru Municipal Market and Bus Park, the Sh70 million Taveta Town Market in Taita Taveta, and the Sh56 million Timau Market in the Laikipia/Meru region.

In Siaya, an integrated modern market worth over Sh800 million is under development, while Ngiya Market is already operational.

Migori County has also benefited from upgrades through the Kenya Urban Support Programme (KUSP), with completed markets in Oyora, Ombo, and Kakrao.

In Kiambu, the national government has committed Sh13 billion toward the construction of five large metropolitan markets and 20 prototype markets, including Madaraka in Thika, Githunguri, Wangige, Kangangi, and Ruiru Phase 2.