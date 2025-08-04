Govt orders biometric SHA listing to replace OTP-based authorization

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 — The Ministry of Health has launched nationwide biometric registration through which patients seeking Social Health Authority (SHA) services will be identified, President William Ruto has announced.

The President said the SMS code used to identify patients will no longer be used because it has become susceptible to fraud.

The use of biometrics at Level 4 (sub-county), Level 5 (county referral) and Level 6 (national) hospitals is aimed at enhancing patient identification and getting rid of fraud and fake claims that threaten the health sector.

“Today, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has launched the biometric registration of citizens at Levels 4, 5 and 6 hospitals so that we can positively identify every citizen and get rid of fraud and fake claims that have threatened the health sector for far too long,” he said.

Addressing a leaders’ delegation from Tharaka-Nithi County at State House, Nairobi, on Monday, President Ruto said biometric registration for services at Level 2 (dispensaries) and Level 3 (health centres) facilities will be done later.

“Biometric registration will ensure that no one steals from us again,” the President said.

At the same time, he put on notice hospitals that are charging out-patients for primary healthcare services.

The President explained that the National Government has set aside funds for such services in the health reforms.

He said Sh13 billion has been set aside for outpatient services in dispensaries, health centres and sub-county hospitals.

He explained that these health facilities should offer the services for free because they are being fully paid for by the Social Health Authority (SHA).

“It’s wrong for some hospitals in the counties to continue charging for such services,” he said.

Sh8bn Emergency Fund

Another Sh8 billion, for the Emergency and Critical Fund, the President announced, has been allocated for emergencies.

President Ruto assured Kenyans that the reforms that have been undertaken in the health sector are ensuring that every citizen gets access to health services irrespective of their social status.

On the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), he explained that it failed because cartels had taken it hostage, saying some hospitals had more accountants than health staff to “manufacture fraud and fake claims”.

“But with the reforms in the health sector, we will get rid of fraud and fake claims,” the President said.

In the 10 months since SHA was launched in October 2024, it has paid Sh52 billion compared to NHIF that used to pay about Sh20 billion a year.

The President commended the leadership of Tharaka-Nithi County for a good job in ensuring residents registered for SHA.

“It’s impressive that the county has so far registered 201,000 people to SHA. This translates into 52 per cent of the total population,” the President announced.

Affordable schooling

On education, President Ruto said the government is progressively transforming schooling to ensure that all learners get access to quality and affordable education.

At public universities, he noted that the government has reduced fees by between 15 and 40 per cent.

Additionally, he announced that the government has increased funding for universities from KSh45 billion to KSh85 billion as a commitment to quality and affordable education for all.

The President explained to the leaders that the affordable housing programme was ideal for the country, noting that 50 per cent of the country’s population will be living in urban areas by 2050.

“If we don’t plan for an urbanising Kenya through the Affordable Housing Programme, most of the people in urban areas will continue living in slums,” President Ruto pointed out.

He said 170,000 affordable housing units were being built across the country with more than 600,000 people working on the projects.

Nithi Bridge construction

At the same time, President Ruto said the government has set aside funds construction of the killer Nithi Bridge and the tender for a contractor will be advertised on Tuesday (tomorrow).

“Procurement for the construction of Nithi Bridge will begin tomorrow (Tuesday) and will be completed before the election in 2027,” he said.

Saying it will cost Sh7 billion, he pointed out: “It’s an expensive bridge but we must build it to save lives.”

Additionally, President Ruto told the leaders that Kenya is negotiating with the Africa Development Bank for Sh40 billion for construction of dams in the county.

Meanwhile, the government will spend Sh1.4 billion on water and sanitation projects in Tharaka-Nithi County.

The President also disclosed that the government has increased funding for roads in the county from Sh400 million to Sh1.4 billion.

Governor Muthomi Njuki commended President Ruto for timely disbursement of shareable revenue to county governments since he took office in 2022.

Mr Njuki, who is also the chair of the Health Committee of the Council of Governors, expressed satisfaction with SHA, saying it was working and alleviating the challenges many patients have had for long.

He asked Kenyans to ignore those claiming that SHA does not work.

“I want to make it clear today that SHA is working well and our people, including those from poor family backgrounds, are accessing health services. This is why we are asking those who are yet to register to do so,” Governor Njuki said.

Present at the meeting were MPs, MCAs and other grassroots leaders.