NATIONAL NEWS

Govt on High Alert as Heavy Rains Loom – CS Ruku

CS Ruku assured Kenyans that all relevant agencies have been fully mobilized to respond swiftly to any emergencies.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – The government has stepped up emergency preparedness measures following forecasts of heavy rainfall and possible flooding by the Kenya Meteorological Department.

Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku assured Kenyans that all relevant agencies have been fully mobilized to respond swiftly to any emergencies arising from the expected downpours.

Speaking at St Andrew’s AIPCA Church, Mailune in Igembe North, Meru County, Ruku said his ministry is working closely with disaster response agencies, including the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA), the Kenya Red Cross, the National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU), and the National Youth Service under the State Department for Special Programmes.

“This is a multisectoral effort. Every department under special programmes has been directed to act proactively. We are focused on mitigating the effects of floods before they occur, not merely reacting after the damage,” he said.

The CS urged residents in flood-prone areas—particularly along the Tana River, Nzoia River, Budalangi flood plains, and Nyando River—to move to higher ground and remain vigilant to official safety advisories. He emphasized that nationwide response teams are on standby to provide timely intervention where needed.

Ruku reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring no Kenyan is left vulnerable, noting that the State Department for Special Programmes is developing strategies to cushion communities from the anticipated impacts of the rains.

Beyond disaster preparedness, the CS addressed recent unrest in Siakago Town, where tensions between Muguka traders from the Ameru and Ambeere communities sparked looting and vandalism. He appealed for calm, urging leaders to promote peace and unity.

“The problem in Siakago is not business rivalry but a failure by a few people to play their part in service delivery. Mt Kenya East is one family—Meru, Embu, and Tharaka-Nithi must work together for shared prosperity,” he said.

Ruku also highlighted ongoing government initiatives, including plans to decentralize Huduma Centre services to the village level to ease access and cut costs for rural residents.

On food security, he defended the government’s fertilizer subsidy reforms, stressing that they are designed to support genuine farmers while eliminating corruption by cartels.

He further noted continued government investments in education and healthcare, citing reforms under the Social Health Authority as critical to sealing loopholes that allowed misuse of NHIF funds by private hospitals.

Addressing the youth, the CS encouraged them to seize training and empowerment opportunities through the National Youth Service (NYS).

“NYS is not just about uniforms. It is about equipping our young people with skills, discipline, and a foundation for future employment and service to the nation,” he said.

