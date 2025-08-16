Gov’t mulls closure of 3,000 low-enrollment secondary schools

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 16 – The Ministry of Education is engaging stakeholders to decide the fate of more than 3,000 secondary schools with low student enrollment, amid concerns over inefficient use of public resources.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok clarified that no school has been closed yet, but discussions are ongoing.

“At the moment, we have not closed any of these schools. However, we are consulting with stakeholders on the way forward. In fact, some may be converted into junior secondary schools,” Bitok said.

The move comes amid criticism over the allocation of capitation funds, with reports indicating that some under-enrolled schools are receiving disproportionate funding, while others with higher student populations struggle with debts.

“There are schools with as few as five students and up to ten teachers. This is the kind of scenario we’re reviewing to determine the best course of action,” Bitok noted.

Despite the funding concerns, the PS assured that the government remains committed to the free primary and secondary education programme, acknowledging current delays in the disbursement of capitation funds.

“We want to reaffirm that free education is a reality. Although there are delays in funding, we are working to ensure everything runs smoothly,” he said.

Bitok urged school boards of management to act responsibly and avoid accumulating unnecessary debts.