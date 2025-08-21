Connect with us

A screen grab of wildebeests trying to cross the Mara River where a hotel is constructed on the migration corridor.

Govt moves to tighten rules at Maasai Mara amid safety concerns

A viral footage was circulated from the Maasai Mara showing visitors outside their tour vans near wildlife during the ongoing wildebeest migration.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife has announced new measures to strengthen enforcement of park rules in the Maasai Mara, following concerns over visitor safety and threats to conservation during the annual wildebeest migration.

The move follows a viral footage circulated from the Maasai Mara showing visitors outside their tour vans in close proximity to wildlife during the ongoing wildebeest migration.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said the government, in collaboration with the Narok County Government and the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), will intensify ranger presence, particularly at sensitive river crossing points, to curb unsafe behavior and protect wildlife.

“Tour operators must ensure visitors remain in vehicles at all times, except in designated areas,” she said.

“Drivers, guides, or companies that permit clients to disregard park regulations will face disciplinary or legal consequences.”

The ministry emphasized that visitor safety and wildlife protection are paramount, noting that preventing dangerous human-wildlife interactions safeguards both lives and the integrity of conservation efforts.

Under the new directives, the ministry and Narok County will streamline oversight of park operations, harmonize visitor management, and run awareness campaigns targeting both tourists and operators.

Clearer signage and improved visitor education will also be introduced at key gates and migration viewing points.

“Kenya’s tourism future is anchored in our ability to protect both visitors and wildlife. We must act decisively to preserve the Maasai Mara’s integrity, uphold visitor safety, and demonstrate Kenya’s unwavering commitment to conservation,” said CS Miano.

She added that safeguarding the Maasai Mara ensures the wildebeest migration continues to stand as not only one of the world’s greatest natural spectacles, but also a symbol of Kenya’s leadership in conservation.

