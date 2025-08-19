Connect with us

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced the crackdown on Monday while addressing journalists in Kiambu following a security meeting at the County Commissioner’s office/MINA

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt launches 100-day Rapid Results Initiative targeting illicit alcohol

He warned that rogue businesspersons—including licensed manufacturers and retailers involved in illegal trade—will face swift action.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – The government has launched a 100-day Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) targeting the manufacture, sale, and consumption of illicit alcohol, in what officials describe as a decisive move to protect public health and strengthen national security.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced the crackdown on Monday while addressing journalists in Kiambu following a security meeting at the County Commissioner’s office.

He warned that rogue businesspersons—including licensed manufacturers and retailers involved in illegal trade—will face swift action.

“Within the next 100 days, we will implement an RRI comprising teams from both national and county levels to ensure this issue is addressed,” Murkomen said.

Collusion

The CS expressed concern that some senior government officials, police officers, and politicians are implicated in the illicit trade, creating conflicts of interest. He emphasized that all individuals, regardless of rank, will be held accountable under the law.

Murkomen directed chiefs, assistant county commissioners, and sub-county security committees to collaborate closely with local stakeholders—including student leaders, religious groups, and business communities—to curb the spread of illicit alcohol and narcotics in their regions.

He singled out Central Kenya, particularly Kiambu County, as a hotspot for small bars, wine and spirits outlets, and shops selling adulterated alcohol and drugs. He also raised alarm over cannabis-laced food products such as bread and mandazi—popularly known as kangumu—which are targeting university students.

The CS criticized county governments for licensing alcohol outlets within residential areas and near learning institutions, noting that he would engage the Council of Governors to review and regulate the practice.

He warned that licensed manufacturers found adulterating alcohol will have their licenses revoked, while businesses operating illegally will be shut down.

On security accountability, Murkomen announced that the National Police Service will implement regular officer transfers to prevent collusion with illicit traders. Disciplinary action will also be enforced against officers found compromising the law.

Murkomen was in Kiambu as part of his ongoing Jukwaa la Usalama county security engagements, which have so far covered 29 counties.

