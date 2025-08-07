Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt hastening digitization of land registries, CS Wahome says

Lands and Public Works Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome, says Kenyans are grappling with delays in accessing services.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – The government is expediting the digitization process of land registries across the country to reduce the bottlenecks in service delivery at the ministry.

Lands and Public Works Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome, says Kenyans are grappling with delays in accessing services.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Wahome says the ministry requires efficiency as it rolls out affordable housing finance.

“Delays in title verification, land searches, increase the cost of credit and discourage investment and frustrate homeowners,” she said.

The CS says it remains the responsibility of the government to ensure seamless operations in the ministry.

Wahome says the acceleration of digitization will ensure Kenyans receive a secure, transparent and service oriented platform.

Already, the CS says the digitization has been rolled out in the counties of Nairobi and Muranga.

“We are also rolling out the platform in the counties of Mombasa, Isiolo, Marsabit and Machakos,” he said.

She announced that the national objective is to reach 10 other counties within a year, before it is fully rolled out to all the 47 counties.

Speaking in Kisumu during the opening of the 4th Kenya Affordable Housing Conference 2025, organized by the Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company (KMRC), the CS says the end game is to establish a unified secured and modern land administration system in the country.

She noted that the reforms are necessary as part of confidence building among investors in the housing sector.

Wahome announced that the Ministry is engaging the World Bank and the national treasury for further funding to scale up the process of digitization.

“Within the next couple of years, we will be able to fully digitize our land records,” she said.

The CS went further to call upon investors in the sector to fully participate in developing affordable houses to bridge the deficit.

Wahome says the demand for institutional houses is very high and support from investors is the only surest way to deal with the upsurge.

“Even our learning institutions, universities, technical colleges and secondary schools have made requests to the President for affordable houses,” she said.

She says private developers like the KMRC must come on board to be able to deal with the 2.5 million housing deficit in the country.

KMRC, the host of the conference, is a Central Bank of Kenya-licensed non-deposit taking financial institution tasked with expanding access to long-term affordable mortgages through financing.

As a core pillar of the country’s Affordable Housing Programme, KMRC plays a catalytic role in uncloaking housing finance and enabling home ownership for underserved populations.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o called for sensitization among the people not to think about affordable housing just within the cities.

Nyong’o says affordable housing is for the local fellows and it can come up in any environment.

“People should know more about affordable housing, let government officials come out strongly to create awareness over the programme,” he said.

KMRC CEO Johnston Oltetia says the idea of the conference is to bring a conversation among Kenyans on affordable housing.

“We are creating visibility, the information that people don’t have about this programme,” he said.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

City Hall says July Funds yet to be disbursed by National govt impacting staff pay

Finance County Executive Charles Kercih assured staff that the situation is temporary.

6 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP opposes bid by Anglo Leasing accused to have defence heard by acquitting magistrate

The appellate court ruled that the accused be placed on their defence, having found that the trial court erred in acquitting them.

44 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Self-service usage on the rise at Kenya Power

New user registrations for the platforms rose by 10,440 to reach 41,265.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto orders release of over 9,000 motorcycles with no cases

President Ruto stated that boda boda operators are legitimate entrepreneurs whose businesses must be supported.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mutai petitions President Ruto to dissolve Kericho County Govt

Mutai pointed out that governance was impossible under the hostile political environment.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kihika demands crackdown on Mai Mahiu child sex ring

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 – Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has called on the national government and the Ministry of Interior to launch an immediate...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maina Kiai appointed KHRC Board Chairperson

KHRC described him as a distinguished and bold icon in the fight for justice.

2 hours ago

Kenya

How Gabriel Oguda went from ‘Ruto must go’ to govt job

From slamming the President online to securing a seat at the State House table - Gabriel Oguda’s twist has Kenyans asking: how fast can...

3 hours ago