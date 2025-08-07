Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

FILE | A beneficiary of Inua Jamii social protection program undergoes biometric validation/KNA

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt disburses Sh4.6bn Inua Jamii payments

Each beneficiary will receive Sh4,000 for
two months.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – The government has disbursed Sh4.6 billion Inua Jamii Programme for the June and July 2025 period.

According to State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs Principal Secretary Joseph Motari, payments have already commenced.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He pointed out that each beneficiary will receive Sh4,000 for the two months.

“The June cycle payment had been delayed due to a data cleanup exercise. The State Department apologizes to beneficiaries for any inconvenience caused by the delay,” he stated.

“The Inua Jamii Cash Transfer Programme aims to alleviate poverty and promote the well-being of society’s most vulnerable members, including older persons aged 70 and above, orphans and vulnerable children and persons with severe disability.”

The Inua Jamii Cash Transfer Programme is part of the government’s broader strategy to reduce poverty and promote the welfare of vulnerable groups.

The programme targets older persons aged 70 and above, orphans and vulnerable children, as well as persons with severe disabilities.

“The Inua Jamii Cash Transfer Programme aims to alleviate poverty and promote the well-being of society’s most vulnerable members,” Motari said.

As part of its efforts to expand universal health coverage, the Ministry urged all Inua Jamii beneficiaries to register with the Social Health Authority (SHA).

This move, it said, would help them access affordable and quality healthcare services.

The disbursement comes amid increased government focus on social protection programmes to cushion the most vulnerable citizens from economic hardship.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kihika demands crackdown on Mai Mahiu child sex ring

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 – Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has called on the national government and the Ministry of Interior to launch an immediate...

3 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maina Kiai appointed KHRC Board Chairperson

KHRC described him as a distinguished and bold icon in the fight for justice.

22 minutes ago

Kenya

How Gabriel Oguda went from ‘Ruto must go’ to govt job

From slamming the President online to securing a seat at the State House table - Gabriel Oguda’s twist has Kenyans asking: how fast can...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall services paralysed for second day as staff down tools over 3-month salary delay

Workers at the county government headquarters blocked the entry and exit of vehicles belonging to senior county officials.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto mourns with Ghana after chopper crash that killed 8 people

In his message of condolence, the head of state described it as a profound loss for the country.

2 hours ago

County News

Suspected gang members arrested in Mombasa County

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations says the apprehended suspects were found in possession of pangas.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KPC channels Sh3mn into education infrastructure project in Homa Bay

The initiative addresses an acute need for modern administrative facilities, aiming to improve the teaching and learning environment for over 361 pupils and 18...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Bitok: School buses must not operate at night

The restricted hours were introduced following a spate of deadly accidents involving school buses and were intended to enhance road safety for students.

3 hours ago