Govt disburses Sh4.6bn Inua Jamii payments

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – The government has disbursed Sh4.6 billion Inua Jamii Programme for the June and July 2025 period.

According to State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs Principal Secretary Joseph Motari, payments have already commenced.

He pointed out that each beneficiary will receive Sh4,000 for the two months.

“The June cycle payment had been delayed due to a data cleanup exercise. The State Department apologizes to beneficiaries for any inconvenience caused by the delay,” he stated.

“The Inua Jamii Cash Transfer Programme aims to alleviate poverty and promote the well-being of society’s most vulnerable members, including older persons aged 70 and above, orphans and vulnerable children and persons with severe disability.”

The Inua Jamii Cash Transfer Programme is part of the government's broader strategy to reduce poverty and promote the welfare of vulnerable groups.

The programme targets older persons aged 70 and above, orphans and vulnerable children, as well as persons with severe disabilities.

As part of its efforts to expand universal health coverage, the Ministry urged all Inua Jamii beneficiaries to register with the Social Health Authority (SHA).

This move, it said, would help them access affordable and quality healthcare services.

The disbursement comes amid increased government focus on social protection programmes to cushion the most vulnerable citizens from economic hardship.