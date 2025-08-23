Govt bets on nearly complete Elwak hybrid power plant to light up Northern Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has announced that the government is ramping up efforts to expand electricity access in northern Kenya through the development of hybrid power plants.

Speaking in Mandera during an economic empowerment program, Kindiki revealed that the Elwak hybrid power plant, which integrates diesel and solar energy, is 90 percent complete at a cost of Sh538 million.

“The government has elaborate plans to scale up electricity supply in Northern Kenya to spur economic development,” Kindiki said.

He added that similar hybridization projects are underway in Eldas, Habaswein, and Merti, part of a broader strategy to improve energy access and unlock economic potential in the region.

The hybrid plants are designed to deliver stable and environmentally friendly electricity to communities that have long faced unreliable supply.

By blending renewable energy with conventional diesel generation, the projects aim to reduce reliance on fossil fuels while supporting sustainable development.

According to the Deputy President, expanding energy infrastructure is central to bridging inequality and ensuring that marginalized counties are integrated into Kenya’s growth agenda.