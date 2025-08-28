Govt bans extra-curricular activities as schools resume for third term

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – The government has banned social and extra-curricular activities as schools resume for third term ahead of the national examinations set to commence in October.

Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok warned schools across the country against engaging in non-academic activities throughout the third term.

He pointed out that among the prohibited activities are “prayer days, visiting days, half-term breaks, sports, prize-giving ceremonies, and annual general meetings.”

The measures, which have been effective since 2021, are intended to help the learners focus effectively and minimise disruptions.

Bitok also confirmed that the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams will commence from October 21 and end on November 21.

National examinations in Junior and Senior primary schools will begin from October 27 and end between October 30 and November 5.