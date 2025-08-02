Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt allies unrelenting in empowerment crusades, term critics ‘enemies of the people’

Cheruiyot said that during campaigns, President William Ruto promised to stand with Kenyans through economic empowerment programs.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 2 — The government will not relent in its efforts to uplift the lives of Kenyans through empowerment programs.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot criticized those opposing the initiative, terming them “enemies of the people.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Cheruiyot said that during campaigns, President William Ruto promised to stand with Kenyans through economic empowerment programs.

“I hear some people say we should stop this program. We are not ready to put the brakes on it,” he said.

Speaking in Kisumu on Saturday during a drive to support Tuk Tuk riders, the Kericho Senator emphasized that empowerment remains a core agenda of the Kenya Kwanza government.

He noted that young people, boda boda riders, mama mboga, and cart pushers are finding hope through the program.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga is the latest leader to criticize the initiative, accusing it of promoting corruption.

Cheruiyot maintained that the empowerment program is part of the Hustler Fund and broader youth empowerment initiatives.

The drive, organized by Kisumu Central MP Dr. Joshua Oron, aimed to provide Tuk Tuk riders with seed capital to expand their businesses.

Praise for Ruto-Raila pact

Leaders present at the event praised ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga for working with President Ruto to steer the country in the right direction through the broad-based government.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula commended Raila, describing him as a nationalist who has played a key role in pacifying the country.

“In 2007, we formed the Grand Coalition Government to bring peace following the post-election violence,” Wetang’ula said.

He added that Raila’s contribution to the nation has been immense and has helped stabilize the country.

According to Wetang’ula, the country is now enjoying peace while combating tribalism and exclusion.

“Even here in Nyanza, you are entitled, like any other part of the country, to receive government funding for the construction of roads and other development projects,” he said.

He urged Kenyans to shun leaders preaching division and approach the 2027 General Election with unity of purpose.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Sports

Ruto’s deal with Hambee Starts: Sh600mn for CHAN title, reward for every match won

President Ruto said each player will also receive Sh1 million for every game they win and Sh500,000 for every draw.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wildlife art, polished finishes: Ruto gives Uhuru a tour of the new-look State House

In a 35-second video shared on social media on Friday, President Ruto walks alongside a spirited Kenyatta, explaining various aspects of the facelift as...

9 hours ago

Africa

Ruto, Mnangagwa to convene Joint EAC-SADC Summit in a week

The Joint Summit will build on decisions made during a high-level co-chairs’ session held in Nairobi on Friday, which resolved to merge the EAC-led...

1 day ago

Africa

AU-led Joint Secretariat to drive unified DRC peace efforts

The announcement was made during a high-level EAC-SADC Co-Chairs session in Nairobi on Friday, where leaders officially resolved to consolidate regional efforts and align...

1 day ago

Africa

Ruto, Mnangagwa merge DRC peace efforts into AU-Led Initiative

The new initiative will be steered by a panel of eminent African facilitators appointed jointly by the EAC and SADC, with coordination through a...

1 day ago

Africa

Regional leaders arrive in Nairobi for key joint regional meeting on DRC

The meeting, co-chaired by President William Ruto (EAC Chair) and President Emmerson Mnangagwa (SADC Chair), will review the fragile peace process in the Democratic...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Broad-based politics: Could Wanga deputize Ruto in a UDA-ODM deal?

Fresh speculation has been fueled by the March 8 broad-based deal between the ruling UDA and Odinga-led ODM, which saw key Orange Party figures...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto assents to Conflict of Interest Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – The government has stepped up the fight against corruption following the presidential assent to the Conflict of Interest Bill....

3 days ago