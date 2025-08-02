Govt allies unrelenting in empowerment crusades, term critics ‘enemies of the people’

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 2 — The government will not relent in its efforts to uplift the lives of Kenyans through empowerment programs.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot criticized those opposing the initiative, terming them “enemies of the people.”

Cheruiyot said that during campaigns, President William Ruto promised to stand with Kenyans through economic empowerment programs.

“I hear some people say we should stop this program. We are not ready to put the brakes on it,” he said.

Speaking in Kisumu on Saturday during a drive to support Tuk Tuk riders, the Kericho Senator emphasized that empowerment remains a core agenda of the Kenya Kwanza government.

He noted that young people, boda boda riders, mama mboga, and cart pushers are finding hope through the program.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga is the latest leader to criticize the initiative, accusing it of promoting corruption.

Cheruiyot maintained that the empowerment program is part of the Hustler Fund and broader youth empowerment initiatives.

The drive, organized by Kisumu Central MP Dr. Joshua Oron, aimed to provide Tuk Tuk riders with seed capital to expand their businesses.

Praise for Ruto-Raila pact

Leaders present at the event praised ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga for working with President Ruto to steer the country in the right direction through the broad-based government.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula commended Raila, describing him as a nationalist who has played a key role in pacifying the country.

“In 2007, we formed the Grand Coalition Government to bring peace following the post-election violence,” Wetang’ula said.

He added that Raila’s contribution to the nation has been immense and has helped stabilize the country.

According to Wetang’ula, the country is now enjoying peace while combating tribalism and exclusion.

“Even here in Nyanza, you are entitled, like any other part of the country, to receive government funding for the construction of roads and other development projects,” he said.

He urged Kenyans to shun leaders preaching division and approach the 2027 General Election with unity of purpose.