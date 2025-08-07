Governors says counties running broke to delayed disbursements by Treasury

NYERI, Kenya Aug 7 – The Council of Governors says counties are facing challenges meeting their service delivery expectations due to delays on disbursement of funds by National Treasury.

This is according to CoG vice chairman Mutahi kahiga who says that counties are yet to receive their allocations despite the government pronouncement that they are allocated 410 billion Shillings in the 2025/26 budget.

“As we talk now the system of disbursing money to us has been locked due to changes being effected by Treasury. So I want to tell Kenyans not to expect much from us in terms of service delivery,” the Nyeri Governor said as he presided over performance contact signing of departments and five water companies.

The persistent delays in the disbursement of funds to counties has been a source of hostilities between the two levels of governance.

“Currently as a government, we have instituted cost cutting measures such as turning all our employees on contract to permanent and pensionable this will save us paying more in terms of gratuity when they exit from service, still we are introducing fuel cards for our vehicles once the card is exhausted we have no alternative but to ground the vehicle ” said Kahiga.

The Nyeri Governor said that the only way Kenyans can benefit is if the central government made prompt release of the funds allocated at 15 percent of gross domestic product as per Constitution.

“If the government wants counties to perform they must allocate us what is due to us. This will ensure we perform as envisaged through devolution ” said Kahiga.