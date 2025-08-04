Governor Orengo still in charge, Speaker Okode says

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 4 – Siaya Speaker George Okode has termed as fake, a letter purporting the resignation of Governor James Orengo, who has been out of the public eye for one month.

Okode, who is now representing the Governor in his absence, says the letter is the work of the people who are against the leadership of Governor Orengo.

“The letter is addressed to me, and up until now I have not officially received that letter,” he said.

For the records, Okode says Governor Orengo has not resigned and is still in charge despite taking leave.

He says Orengo is officially out of the country on a private mission and all-county organs are notified of his absence.

“The function of the county is still on as usual, there is no disruption whatsoever,” he said.

Speaking to Capital Newsbeat on phone, Okode dismissed the numerous petitions that have been written by Siaya residents demanding to know his whereabouts.

He says the petitions are not based on any law and should be treated as witch hunts.

The residents were equally concerned why the Deputy Governor Oduol was not in charge in the absence of the Governor.

Speaker Okode says in the absence of a Governor, does not mean absenteeism from office.

“Absence in this case, the law presumes, that the absence of a Governor in that context then the deputy acts, but absenteeism is not vacancy of office,” he said.

Okode explains that the role of a deputy governor is to perform duties that are assigned by the Governor.

Currently, he says he is only representing the Governor in his functions, not making him the acting Governor.

“You are well aware that the Governor even when he is in office, he can choose to delegate duties even to his messenger,” he said.

He termed as ignorant, those claiming that he is the acting Governor of Siaya.

“I have not performed the functions of the Governor, I am representing him,” he said.