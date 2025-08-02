Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Global Dialogue on Migration Launched at British High Commissioner’s Residence in Nairobi

The book, Crossings: Migrant Knowledges, Migrant Forms, edited by Professor Subha Mukherji (University of Cambridge), Dr. Natalya Din-Kariuki (University of Warwick), and former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams, is set to be published by Punctum Books. It gathers insights from migrants, scholars, and artists to examine how migration shapes and transforms knowledge, identity, and expression.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – A new book exploring the diverse experiences and knowledge of migrants was launched on Monday evening at the British High Commissioner’s residence in Nairobi, bringing together diplomats, humanitarians, artists, and activists for a thought-provoking discussion on migration and belonging.

The book, Crossings: Migrant Knowledges, Migrant Forms, edited by Professor Subha Mukherji (University of Cambridge), Dr. Natalya Din-Kariuki (University of Warwick), and former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams, is set to be published by Punctum Books. It gathers insights from migrants, scholars, and artists to examine how migration shapes and transforms knowledge, identity, and expression.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking during the launch, British High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan underscored the significance of migration in global history, stating: “Every human being is a migrant from East Africa originally. Migration is at the heart of the histories of both the UK and Kenya.”

The event featured a wide-ranging conversation between Dr. Din-Kariuki and Amnesty International Kenya’s Executive Director, Irungu Houghton, touching on the intersections between migration, art, and history, and the need to think more broadly about different forms of migration.

In a recorded message, Rowan Williams highlighted the deeper meaning of displacement: “Human thinking, human imagining, is a ‘migrant’ business. Displacement, encountering strangers, learning new languages, adjusting to new neighbours – this is not an exception in human culture but the norm.”

Professor Mukherji reflected on the theme of exile in the book, saying: “When we encounter the strange, we become strangers ourselves. It can open new possibilities for solidarity as we commit to being true to the texture of transitory lives.”

Dr. Din-Kariuki added: “Knowledge is a ‘migrant form’: it begins in one place and ends up in another, crossing borders along the way. It is fitting to reflect on this in Nairobi, a city fundamentally shaped by migration.”

Crossings traverses history from the early modern world to contemporary times, blending critical and creative perspectives to reframe the conversation around displacement. According to its editors, the book challenges governments and institutions to rethink their responses to migration by engaging with the imaginative and ethical dimensions of mass movement.

The volume will be available soon through Punctum Books.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Revamped DCI Call Centre adds real-time tracking, WhatsApp support

The agency is promising safer, and more anonymous reporting under the ‘Fichua kwa DCI’ platform which integrates a dedicated WhatsApp number (0709 570 000)...

July 23, 2025

Top stories

British High Commission Calls for Independent Probe into Police Brutality as Kenyan Protests Escalate

The Commission’s remarks come in the wake of mounting public outrage after multiple incidents of police violence were reported.

June 18, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Raila lauds shift from aid to patnerships in meeting with Wigan

Odinga said that the UK’s shift from traditional aid to economic investment reaffirms a commitment to maintaining the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

March 18, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Raila discusses strengthening Kenya-UK ties with High Commissioner Wigan

The conversation centered on the long-standing relationship between Kenya and the UK, the current state of Kenya’s nationhood, and the evolving dynamics of the...

March 18, 2025

ANTI-TERROR WAR

DCI Chief Amin calls for enhanced collaboration in counterterrorism efforts

The two-week course was attended by 14 officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ Anti-Terrorism Police Unit.

March 8, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, UK to prioritize iconic railway city and climate action projects.

Nairobi Railway City Project is a Vision 2030 flagship initiative which aims to decongest the existing central business district, improve urban mobility, and provide...

March 7, 2025

DIPLOMACY

National Treasury, UK’s ODI partner to improve tax policy and revenue mobilization

The collaboration will boost tax research, capacity-building initiatives, and the dissemination of research findings, strengthening Kenya’s ability to formulate sound fiscal policies

March 4, 2025

DIPLOMACY

UK delivers digitized archives of colonial era in Kenya

The collection comprises 2,658 files and over 300,000 images, shedding light on various aspects of Kenya’s colonial history, including the Mau Mau uprising, the...

December 14, 2024