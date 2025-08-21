Connect with us

Africa

Ghana’s Godwin Asediba wins the 2025 BBC Komla Dumor Award

The 29-year-old often focuses on human-interest stories aiming to expose injustice and amplify the voices of marginalised communities.

Published

Ghanaian journalist Godwin Asediba has won the 2025 BBC News Komla Dumor Award.

The investigative reporter, filmmaker and news anchor, who is the 10th recipient of the accolade, works with TV3 and 3FM in Ghana. His stories have also appeared on several international broadcasters.

The award, now a decade old, was created to honour Dumor, a Ghanaian journalist and presenter for BBC World News, who died suddenly aged 41 in 2014.

He had worked tirelessly to bring a more nuanced narrative of Africa to the world, representing a confident, savvy and entrepreneurial side.

“Komla’s legacy reminds us that African stories deserve to be told with depth, dignity and a fearless commitment to truth,” Asediba said.

Winning the award was not just a “personal milestone” for the Ghanaian but also “a call to carry forward the spirit of journalism that informs, inspires and transforms”.

The award judges said they were impressed by Asediba’s investigative work and his unwavering belief in journalistic integrity.

One story that he was particularly proud of was his investigation into one of Ghana’s largest mortuaries that had been neglected, creating a public health risk.

Asediba is now set to travel to London where he will spend three months working with BBC News teams across television, radio and online.

He will also receive training and be mentored by leading BBC journalists.

“Over the past decade, the Komla Dumor Award has helped nurture some of Africa’s most talented journalists. It’s been a privilege to watch them grow and make a lasting impact, both at the BBC and beyond,” the BBC’s regional director for Africa Juliet Njeri said.

“This 10th anniversary stands as a powerful testament to Komla Dumor’s enduring legacy: his passion for bold, authentic storytelling and championing African voices lives on.”

As part of the placement, Asediba will travel to a country in Africa to report on a story that will be broadcast to the BBC’s global audiences.

Previous award recipients are Rukia Bulle, Paa Kwesi Asare, Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya, Victoria Rubadiri, Solomon Serwanjja, Waihiga Mwaura, Amina Yuguda, Didi Akinyelure and Nancy Kacungira, the inaugural winner.

Last year, Bulle travelled to Senegal to report on the Baye Fall – a Muslim subgroup whose striking appearance makes them stand out.

