Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

County News

Gender equality icon, ex-Karachuonyo MP Phoebe Asiyo to be laid to rest on Friday

Asiyo, who passed away on July 16, 2025, in North Carolina, USA, at the age of 90, was remembered as a distinguished stateswoman, a trailblazer, and a maternal figure.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 8 – Gender Equality icon Phoebe Asiyo will be laid to rest later today.

The late Asiyo”s burial will be held at her home in Kibiri Ward, Homa Bay County.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Asiyo, who passed away on July 16, 2025, in North Carolina, USA, at the age of 90, was remembered as a distinguished stateswoman, a trailblazer, and a maternal figure.

The ex-Karachuonyo MP, who also once served as Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organisation (MYWO) president was described not just as a patron but as the very backbone of Kenya’s women’s movement.

Asiyo was one of the first Nyanza women elected to Parliament, following Grace Onyango, the country’s first female MP after independence, who was chosen to serve in 1969 in the Kisumu Town Constituency.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Probe underway after train slams into bus; leaving 8 dead, scores injured

Naivasha Sub-County Police Commander, Anthony Keter added that some of the survivors were in critical condition due to the heavy impact of the collision...

45 minutes ago

County News

Death toll in Mwihoko plane crash rises to 6

Kiambu County Commissioner Henry Wafula confirmed that the ill-fated aircraft killed six people; 2 doctors, 2 nurses and 2 civilians

8 hours ago

Top stories

PS Kiptoo Denies Financial Loss in e-Citizen Platform, Contradicts Auditor General’s Report

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 – Principal Secretary for National Treasury Chris Kiptoo has denied any financial loss in the management of the government’s digital...

13 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Aircraft Goes Down in Githurai 45, Casualties Unknown

The casualties of the incident are yet to be know but police and emergency responders are at the scene.

15 hours ago

County News

City Hall says July Funds yet to be disbursed by National govt impacting staff pay

Finance County Executive Charles Kercih assured staff that the situation is temporary.

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt hastening digitization of land registries, CS Wahome says

Lands and Public Works Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome, says Kenyans are grappling with delays in accessing services.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP opposes bid by Anglo Leasing accused to have defence heard by acquitting magistrate

The appellate court ruled that the accused be placed on their defence, having found that the trial court erred in acquitting them.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Self-service usage on the rise at Kenya Power

New user registrations for the platforms rose by 10,440 to reach 41,265.

17 hours ago