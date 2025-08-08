Connect with us

County News

Gender equality icon, ex-Karachuonyo MP Phoebe Asiyo to be laid to rest on Friday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 8 – Gender Equality icon Phoebe Asiyo will be laid to rest later today.

The late Asiyo”s burial will be held at her home in Kibiri Ward, Homa Bay County.

Asiyo, who passed away on July 16, 2025, in North Carolina, USA, at the age of 90, was remembered as a distinguished stateswoman, a trailblazer, and a maternal figure.

The ex-Karachuonyo MP, who also once served as Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organisation (MYWO) president was described not just as a patron but as the very backbone of Kenya’s women’s movement.

Asiyo was one of the first Nyanza women elected to Parliament, following Grace Onyango, the country’s first female MP after independence, who was chosen to serve in 1969 in the Kisumu Town Constituency.

