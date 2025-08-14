Connect with us

Gachagua cuts short US trip to lead anti-UDA offensive ahead of mini polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced he will cut short his visit to the United States to return home and join his Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) in preparations for upcoming by-elections across the country.

DCP is seeking to challenge to challenge President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in key regions including Central.

In a statement on Thursday, Gachagua described his three-week stay in the US as “very successful and fulfilling,” citing “serious engagements” with Kenyans in the diaspora.

“I regret being unable to visit the remaining states on my itinerary as I need to return home to join our party in preparing for the upcoming by-elections in various parts of the country,” he said.

Gachagua apologised to Kenyans he was unable to meet, noting that the engagements had been rescheduled to early next year. He added that he would take a few days to rest before heading back and would make his travel itinerary public.

“I thank the Kenyans in the States for the love, warmth, and hospitality they accorded us. I salute the organisers and officials of the DCP chapters for superb planning, organisation, and meticulous coordination. You are simply the best,” he said.

Escalation

It remains unclear when exactly the former Deputy President will return to the country.

The announcement comes amid an escalating war of words between Gachagua and senior government officials, including Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, over the former’s explosive claims linking President William Ruto’s administration to terror groups.

Murkomen said the allegations — made by Gachagua during his US tour — were too grave to be treated casually and should be documented for investigation by both local and international agencies.

“If — and I insist — the former deputy president has any information worth consideration not just by local but also international institutions, he must record it with the DCI as soon as he arrives in the country so that we can take him seriously,” Murkomen said.

“Until then, we will just consider it part of his continuous comedy and caricature that he has become.”

‘Mental case’

In a blistering rebuttal, the Interior CS accused Gachagua of engaging in attention-seeking antics abroad, dismissing his visits to technology firms and amusement parks as mere tourism disguised as high-level engagements.

Murkomen went further, questioning Gachagua’s mental fitness, saying his statements showed “a level of contradictions” that could only be attributed to “either being a pathological liar or a mental case that needs treatment.”

He urged those close to the former deputy president to help him seek medical assistance, stressing that mental health is vital for anyone in public service.

“It is no longer a joke. Many of you share TikTok posts of his messages, encouraging a person who is unwell to continue saying more things that will hurt our country,” Murkomen said.

The CS also condemned what he described as Gachagua’s attempts to discredit Kenya’s security agencies, especially those operating in volatile border regions.

Gachagua, now leader of the DCP, has alleged that President Ruto met with three Al-Shabaab militia members at night to discuss “business” and linked him to financing Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

He further claimed that the release of five chiefs abducted in Mandera earlier this year followed negotiations with Al-Shabaab allegedly facilitated by former Interior CS Kithure Kindiki.

The former DP has said he is willing to assist the US government in investigating Kenya’s alleged dealings with Al-Shabaab and the RSF.

Murkomen, however, insisted the remarks were reckless and harmful to the country’s global image.

“There are certain boundaries you cannot cross when it comes to politics and the security of our nation,” he said.

