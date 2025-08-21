Connect with us

Gachagua breaks silence in social media post after skipping anticipated Kamukunji rally

Instead of proceeding to Kamukunji, his allies, led by Nyandarua Senator John Methu, took the stage, with Methu issuing a fiery warning to President William Ruto.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has broken his silence following his dramatic return to the country on Thursday, choosing a brief social media message over a public rally to address Kenyans.

In his first statement since landing at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after a 42-day tour of the United States, Gachagua expressed gratitude to his supporters.

“Thank you, my great people of Kenya, for the love. I am happy to be back home,” he posted.

Contrary to expectations that he would speak at Kamkunji grounds, Gachagua’s convoy did not make it to the venue.

Instead, his allies, led by Nyandarua Senator John Methu, took the stage, with Methu issuing a fiery warning to President William Ruto.

Methu accused the government of orchestrating violence against Gachagua’s supporters after chaos erupted along Mombasa Road, where rowdy youths pelted his convoy with stones.

“We made you the President. We can equally make you an ordinary citizen,” Methu declared.

“If you are man enough, do not send goons to stone us and police to teargas us. Come face us directly.”

The senator vowed that the Mt Kenya political bloc would not be cowed into submission.

“Whether you like it or not, we will hold these public meetings. You will go home. You have tested our resolve and resilience, but we are unbwogable and unbowed. We shall fight on until we deliver this country,” he said.

Earlier, Gachagua’s arrival drew jubilant crowds, with supporters waving placards and chanting slogans in solidarity with the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), which he leads. Hundreds attempted to breach security cordons to catch a glimpse of him.

The National Police Service had deployed water cannons, anti-riot squads, and helicopters to secure JKIA and major roads leading into Nairobi’s central business district.

Gachagua’s homecoming comes amid controversy over remarks he made during his American tour.

He accused President Ruto’s administration of secretly engaging with terror groups, financing Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and holding talks with Al-Shabaab intermediaries in Mandera.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen dismissed the claims as “reckless and damaging,” urging Gachagua to present evidence to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Gachagua, however, defended his trip, describing it as “successful and fulfilling,” noting engagements with the Kenyan diaspora.

On August 11, Gachagua said he was cutting the visit short to focus on November’s by-elections.

