Friends of Karura Forest oppose KFS directive on e-Citizen payment

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 29 – A community trust that has been co-managing the Karura Forest says it is opposed to a directive by the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) requiring that all gate entry, parking, and service payments be made exclusively through the government’s eCitizen platform.

The Friends of Karura Forest claim that KFS has reneged on a prior arrangement.

“For over 15 years, entrance fees have been collected under a legally binding. 20-year joint-management agreement between KFS and the Friends of Karura Forest (FKF) Community Forest Association (CFA). The funds have transparently supported operations, staff, security, infrastructure, and forest regeneration. No replacement mechanism has been communicated, even though the Friends of Karura Forest CFA remains contractually liable for existing obligations,” said the non profit group.

FKF also protested that fees have also been increased without consultation, with VAT and an eCitizen processing charge added.

“This is a significant rise, particularly for Kenyan citizens and children, who have benefited from low entry rates for nearly two decades,” read the statement.

The organization is now concerned that, with all revenue going to the government, it will be unable to pay staff salaries, service providers, and contractors.

According to a statement issued by KFS on August 28, the transition is part of a nationwide initiative to improve transparency, security, and efficiency in public service delivery while making your experience more convenient.

“Kenya Forest Service wishes to inform all visitors that, in line with the Government of Kenya’s directive on the onboarding of all government services and closure of non-designated payment platforms (National Treasury Circular CAB/ADM.2A/6 Vol.1/(122)), all payments for gate entry, parking, and related services in Karura Forest, including the Sigiria block, will be made exclusively through the official e-Citizen platform (Paybill 222222) effective Friday, 29th August 2025,” the Agency said.

KFS assured visitors that all other activities and services in Karura Forest will continue as usual, and it’s collaboration with the Community Forest Association remains unchanged.