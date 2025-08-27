Fraudulent health facilities to refund whatever they claimed: President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Stern action will be taken against hospitals and individuals who have made attempts to siphon funds from the Social Health Authority, President William Ruto has warned.

The President said the government will arrest and prosecute such fraudsters and surcharge them for whatever payments they have received for false claims.

“There are people who got used to stealing public money under the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) through ghost hospitals and fake claims, but not anymore. We will not only ensure that they return the money they may have illegally been paid but also prosecute them,” he said while addressing a delegation of 6,000 grassroots leaders from Kiambu at State House, Nairobi, on Wednesday.

So far, the President said that more than 1,000 health facilities across the country have been closed over various financial malpractices.

He said the digitisation of SHA operations has made it possible for the authorities to detect and track fake hospitals and fraudulent claims before they are paid.

On outpatient services, President Ruto explained that the government has allocated Sh21 billion for the provision of primary healthcare in dispensaries, health centres and sub-county hospitals, and urged Kenyans to report facilities that are still charging patients.

“If you go to a dispensary, a health centre, or Level Four hospital, please get treated and leave without paying a coin,” he said.

The President reiterated that access to quality healthcare is a constitutional right for all citizens and not a privilege of a few.

He said 25.7 million Kenyans have already registered under SHA, up from the 7 million under the defunct the National Health Insurance Fund.

“We have created equity in accessing quality healthcare for all Kenyans under SHA,” he said.

Urging Kenyans to continue registering under SHA, the President said this would help the government get accurate data on health facilities.

President Ruto said the economy is now on solid ground as key economic indicators show, including low inflation, a stable shilling and increasing foreign exchange reserves, among others.

He commended Kiambu residents for taking advantage of the government’s labour mobility programme through which 430,000 young people have got jobs abroad.

On the Affordable Housing Programme, he said 15,000 of the 160,000 units being built countrywide are in Kiambu County at a cost of Sh30 billion.

“Our aim is to give Kenyans decent housing, create jobs for young people and reduce land fragmentation,” he said.

Moreover, President Ruto pointed out that the government is building 30 new markets in Kiambu County at a cost of Sh4.5 billion.

Further, he said the government is putting up 9,040 student hostels in the county to at a cost of Sh4.5 billion.

Meanwhile, the stalled Kirigiti Stadium will be ready by November, the President announced, adding that a new 10,000-seater stadium will be built in Thika town at a cost of Sh640 million.

He also assured the residents that the 240km Mau Mau roads, which pass through parts of the county, is progressing well.

“By 2022, 20 per cent of Mau Mau roads had been done but they are now at 50 per cent. I assure you that we have enough money to complete them,” he said.

Present were Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa, MPs, MCAs, and other leaders.