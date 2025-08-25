Connect with us

World

Four journalists among 15 dead in Israeli strike on hospital, Gaza officials say

Several people were killed in an initial strike, and others in a second which happened as rescuers attended the scene

Published

At least 15 people, including four journalists working for the international media, are reported to have been killed in an Israeli strike on a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip.

Reuters said one its cameramen was killed in the attack at Nasser Hospital. The other three are reported to have worked for Al Jazeera, Associated Press and NBC.

Several people were killed in an initial strike, and others in a second which happened as rescuers attended the scene, the Hamas-run Civil Defence said.

The Israeli military and the prime minister’s office said they had no immediate comment.

Footage shows smoke rising up from the main hospital in southern Gaza.

In one video as a doctor holds up bloodied clothes to show journalists, there is another strike.

Reuters news agency said its cameraman, Husam al-Masri, was among those killed. The others are said to have been Mohammed Salameh working for Al Jazeera, Mariam Abu Daqa a journalist with the Associated Press, and photographer Muath Abu Taha, employed by the American TV Network NBC.

